Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Georgia Tech

Here's a preview of Nebraska basketball's matchup with Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
* * *
When: Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV | Radio: ESPN2 | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent preview
Georgia Tech scouting report: Nebraska will face tons of elite players this season, and Wright is among the best. Averaging a double-double through three games, Wright only played one year of high school basketball and has developed into a late-blooming potential NBA prospect who has range out to 18 feet — and occasionally the 3-point line — while possessing the capability to finish around the hoop in a variety of creative ways. In a 79-62 win over Kentucky, Wright had 21 points and eight rebounds, outplaying all of the Wildcats’ post players. In last year’s win over Nebraska — in Atlanta — Wright had 18 points and nine rebounds, making 8 of 14 shots. “He comes from all over the place,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. Devoe had 26 points and splashed home four 3s as GT turned a tight game into a 73-56 win. Scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Yellow Jackets — who averaging 90.7 points per game despite losing to Georgia State and Mercer — as the team gets its share of transition points and does well (73%) from the free throw line. Despite using what Hoiberg called a “very unique” 1-3-1 zone, Georgia Tech opponents are hitting 40.5% of their 3-pointers against Georgia Tech, and Kentucky, which shot 40% from 3-point range, also had its share of good looks that didn’t go down. Tech’s starting guards, while quick and capable of multiple steals per game, may also struggle against Nebraska’s size at the guard spot. Still, Georgia Tech is most talented team NU has played to this point, it’s full of seniors, and coach Josh Pastner’s offense utilizes Wright all over the floor both as a screener and as a high post who can transition to isolating a defender.
Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers will be plenty fresh for Wednesday’s game, having a full week to rest after Sunday’s Florida A&M game was cancelled by a rise in the Rattlers’ COVID cases. It probably gave NU a little more time, too, to chew on how it handles post defense with just Yvan Ouedraogo and Lat Mayen as the primary post defenders. The Yellow Jackets forced 18 turnovers in last year’s game, in part using a 1-3-1 zone that served as a net for all of NU’s mistakes. A lot of the guys who struggled in that game no longer play for Nebraska, and they’ve been replaced by more seasoned guards. The next two opponents — Georgia Tech and Creighton — represent opportunities for the Huskers to get out and run, since neither foe is afraid of an up-tempo game, but it’ll tax NU’s defense in ways North Dakota State and South Dakota did not. Tech is a team McGowens and Stevenson know well, having played the Yellow Jackets while at Pittsburgh. On the Big Ten/ACC Challenge docket this initially appeared as one of the least-sexy games, in part because it was a rematch from last year. Georgia Tech hasn’t changed much. Nebraska has. Game on.
Notes
» NU is 107th in KenPom’s rankings Monday afternoon, while Georgia Tech is 75th.
» McGowens faced Georgia Tech three times in his career at Pittsburgh, averaging 9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 32% shooting.
» Stevenson, playing for Pitt, had nine points and five rebounds in a 2018 game against the Yellow Jackets, while Derrick Walker, currently suspended, had two points and three rebounds in a 2017 game while playing for Tennessee.
» Hoiberg said NU chose to cancel the Florida A&M game when that school told NU that a staff member had tested positive for COVID. Hoiberg said Nebraska doesn’t have any replacement game planned but there is “flexibility” to do so.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
