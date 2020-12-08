Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Georgia Tech

Opponent preview

Georgia Tech scouting report: Nebraska will face tons of elite players this season, and Wright is among the best. Averaging a double-double through three games, Wright only played one year of high school basketball and has developed into a late-blooming potential NBA prospect who has range out to 18 feet — and occasionally the 3-point line — while possessing the capability to finish around the hoop in a variety of creative ways. In a 79-62 win over Kentucky, Wright had 21 points and eight rebounds, outplaying all of the Wildcats’ post players. In last year’s win over Nebraska — in Atlanta — Wright had 18 points and nine rebounds, making 8 of 14 shots. “He comes from all over the place,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. Devoe had 26 points and splashed home four 3s as GT turned a tight game into a 73-56 win. Scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Yellow Jackets — who averaging 90.7 points per game despite losing to Georgia State and Mercer — as the team gets its share of transition points and does well (73%) from the free throw line. Despite using what Hoiberg called a “very unique” 1-3-1 zone, Georgia Tech opponents are hitting 40.5% of their 3-pointers against Georgia Tech, and Kentucky, which shot 40% from 3-point range, also had its share of good looks that didn’t go down. Tech’s starting guards, while quick and capable of multiple steals per game, may also struggle against Nebraska’s size at the guard spot. Still, Georgia Tech is most talented team NU has played to this point, it’s full of seniors, and coach Josh Pastner’s offense utilizes Wright all over the floor both as a screener and as a high post who can transition to isolating a defender.