Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Nevada

Here's a preview of Nebraska basketball's matchup with Nevada at the Golden Window.
* * *
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV | Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent Preview
Nevada scouting report: Defense, defense, defense. Nevada played a lot of it in a 62-48 win over North Dakota State, holding the Bison to just 29.1% shooting from the floor. The Wolfpack has good size in its starting five, and its best scorer, long-term, may be freshman Tre Coleman, who came off the bench to score 13 points without missing a shot. Nevada is coached by Steve Alford, who generally had dynamic offenses at his last two stops, UCLA and New Mexico. The scoring punch may not quite be in place with this young team.
Nebraska scouting report: Pretty sweet stuff for one game. Nebraska pounded McNeese State — which was even smaller than NU is — 102-55, and should feel pretty good about itself rolling into game two. NU has little frontcourt depth — Derrick Walker is suspended and Eduardo Andre tested positive for COVID — but the backcourt athleticism, especially from Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson rivals any of the Huskers’ teams in recent years. If Nebraska can keep getting 10-of-24 shooting from 3-point range and blend that with some fast break points off turnovers, it’s a good formula to potentially pull out a win over the Wolfpack.
