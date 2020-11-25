Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Nevada

Opponent Preview

Nevada scouting report: Defense, defense, defense. Nevada played a lot of it in a 62-48 win over North Dakota State, holding the Bison to just 29.1% shooting from the floor. The Wolfpack has good size in its starting five, and its best scorer, long-term, may be freshman Tre Coleman, who came off the bench to score 13 points without missing a shot. Nevada is coached by Steve Alford, who generally had dynamic offenses at his last two stops, UCLA and New Mexico. The scoring punch may not quite be in place with this young team.