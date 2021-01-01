Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against No. 17 Michigan State

Opponent preview

Michigan State scouting report: The Spartans are a team with enough talented, carry-a-team types that they’re still working out roles, minutes and firm starting lineups, and, against a nasty Big Ten, that subtle lack of definition has shown itself a little bit in losses to Northwestern – in which coach Tom Izzo called his team “inept” and a 25-point stunner at Minnesota, which held Michigan State to 56 points despite having one of the weaker defenses in the Big Ten. MSU plays bad defense, too – allowing 75.4 points per game, nearly 11 points more than last season. Henry, who has come off the bench a few times, is the team’s leader in assists, steals and blocks despite playing forward. Hauser, who transferred from Marquette, is a typical Michigan State bruiser – but he has a shooter’s touch, too. MSU shoots 35.3% from 3 and 44.4% from the floor – not great, but better than Nebraska – and gets after it on the offensive boards. From the bench, watch Malik Hall – 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game – as a guy who could 12-to-14 points in limited minutes the way Ohio State’s Zed Key did. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s son, Jack, is a reserve for the Spartans averaging 2.7 minutes per game. If he’s playing a lot, Nebraska’s probably not playing well.