Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against No. 17 Michigan State

When: Saturday, 7:07 p.m.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV | Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent preview
Michigan State scouting report: The Spartans are a team with enough talented, carry-a-team types that they’re still working out roles, minutes and firm starting lineups, and, against a nasty Big Ten, that subtle lack of definition has shown itself a little bit in losses to Northwestern – in which coach Tom Izzo called his team “inept” and a 25-point stunner at Minnesota, which held Michigan State to 56 points despite having one of the weaker defenses in the Big Ten. MSU plays bad defense, too – allowing 75.4 points per game, nearly 11 points more than last season. Henry, who has come off the bench a few times, is the team’s leader in assists, steals and blocks despite playing forward. Hauser, who transferred from Marquette, is a typical Michigan State bruiser – but he has a shooter’s touch, too. MSU shoots 35.3% from 3 and 44.4% from the floor – not great, but better than Nebraska – and gets after it on the offensive boards. From the bench, watch Malik Hall – 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game – as a guy who could 12-to-14 points in limited minutes the way Ohio State’s Zed Key did. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s son, Jack, is a reserve for the Spartans averaging 2.7 minutes per game. If he’s playing a lot, Nebraska’s probably not playing well.
Nebraska scouting report: If Hoiberg seemed overly pragmatic after Nebraska’s 90-54 loss at Ohio State, his preference to practice his team rigorously just a few hours after getting home from Columbus shows how he really felt. NU shot 28.3% - no Hoiberg-coached team has ever shot worse – but, more to the point, Hoiberg did not think his team defended well or hard. A poor effort against Michigan State – similarly physical like OSU, but more skilled and talented – would result in the Spartans having a healthy, healthy night from the floor. The Huskers will have to decide how to handle MSU’s big guys while carving out some space to create the kind of offense that keeps pace with what Michigan State can do. Tough assignment on any night. With Michigan State hungry for a win after three straight losses? It’s a midterm test in an astrophysics class.
Notes: Michigan State is ranked No. 51 in the KemPom analytics rankings, while Nebraska is No. 121…the Spartans lead the series 10-3 since NU joined the Big Ten…MSU has played one fewer game than NU but has 61 more assists. The Huskers rank last in the Big Ten with 12.9 assists per game...when Henry doesn't start for MSU, his replacement has been guard Foster Loyer, who comes from the same school - Clarkston, Michigan - as Kithier.
