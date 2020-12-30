Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against No. 25 Ohio State

Here's a preview of Nebraska basketball's matchup with No. 25 Ohio State.
* * *
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Schottenstein Center, 5:30 p.m.
TV | Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent preview
Ohio State scouting report: The Buckeyes might be the Big Ten’s most interesting team. OSU goes 11-deep now that Harvard transfer Seth Towns — who missed 1,000 days of basketball with multiple knee surgeries — is back in action. He’s averaged eight minutes per game thus far, but he’s top 3-point shooter when healthy. Liddell, OSU’s most consistent low-post player, missed two games with mono, but he returned to score 21 in a win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes aren’t all that long, but they’re physical and aggressive, limiting opponent offensive rebounds and imposing their will on offense. Scrums don’t bother them. They can be foul prone — especially Liddell and Young — so how the game is officiated probably matters. Refs let ‘em play against Rutgers, and OSU pummeled the Scarlet Knights in the final ten minutes of a 80-68 win. Ohio State shoots 30.9% from 3-point line — among the starters only Washington (33.3%) is serviceable — so Nebraska’s pack-the-lane approach defense will be in use. The Buckeyes do, however, hit their free throws — 77% — and get there 24 times per game.
Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers hope two days of practice and heart-to-heart talks about team chemistry and energy pay off. NU had its chances to stun undefeated Michigan, but could neither stake a ten-point lead nor cut into UM’s 4-to-8 point lead late in the second half, which frustrated coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers’ offense will have to work through contact against the burly Buckeyes, but Nebraska has the athletes to do that. Can Mayen and Thorbjarnarson finally hit some 3s? Hoiberg thinks it’ll happen eventually. “The basketball gods, they work in a funny way,” Hoiberg said. “If you continue to put the work in, it’s just a matter of time before it flips.” Nebraska’s formula to victory is likely similar to Northwestern, which watched OSU miss 16 of its 20 3-pointers in a 71-70 squeaker. The difference? Northwestern played at home. Nebraska will be on the road in the middle of a big snowstorm.
Notes: Ohio State is ranked No. 16 in the KemPom analytics rankings, while Nebraska is No. 115…Washington (93.8%) and Walker (97.4%) are two of the nation’s best free throw shooters, as OSU is 28th nationally in free-throw shooting percentage. Nebraska, at 64.4%, ranks 276th…NU allowed 14 offensive rebounds combined to Wisconsin and Michigan, two of the bigger teams the Huskers will face, but the Buckeyes have averaged 11 offensive rebounds in their first three Big Ten games…Banton, Allen and McGowens have taken 65% of Nebraska’s shots in Big Ten play. The Huskers’ bench has taken 16.9% of them, but they only hit 3 of 20, as well.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH