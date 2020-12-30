Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against No. 25 Ohio State

Opponent preview

Ohio State scouting report: The Buckeyes might be the Big Ten’s most interesting team. OSU goes 11-deep now that Harvard transfer Seth Towns — who missed 1,000 days of basketball with multiple knee surgeries — is back in action. He’s averaged eight minutes per game thus far, but he’s top 3-point shooter when healthy. Liddell, OSU’s most consistent low-post player, missed two games with mono, but he returned to score 21 in a win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes aren’t all that long, but they’re physical and aggressive, limiting opponent offensive rebounds and imposing their will on offense. Scrums don’t bother them. They can be foul prone — especially Liddell and Young — so how the game is officiated probably matters. Refs let ‘em play against Rutgers, and OSU pummeled the Scarlet Knights in the final ten minutes of a 80-68 win. Ohio State shoots 30.9% from 3-point line — among the starters only Washington (33.3%) is serviceable — so Nebraska’s pack-the-lane approach defense will be in use. The Buckeyes do, however, hit their free throws — 77% — and get there 24 times per game.