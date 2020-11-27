Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against North Dakota State

Here's a preview of Nebraska basketball's matchup with North Dakota State at the Golden Window.
When: 11:00 a.m.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV | Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent preview
North Dakota State scouting report: The Bison lost 62-48 to Nevada on Wednesday and looked rough on offense, shooting just 29.1%. NDSU had a lot of dumpy, mid-range looks that didn’t fall, and none of its guards were able to knife much into the Nevada defense. If the 3s aren’t falling, the Bison will have a tough time scoring. That’s very different from their team last season, which had already qualified for the NCAA Tournament before the coronavirus canceled it. But several of the top players off that team are gone. Grisel, the former Lincoln East star, is a patient player; he won’t try to take over. Eady will try. Kreuser, who averaged ten points and six rebounds per game last year, didn’t get much going against the tall Wolfpack. He may have more success Saturday, as he can pop out and hit the 3 with regularity. NDSU lost four volume shooters off of last year’s team. It’s not the same squad on offense. Nebraska should take advantage.
Nebraska scouting report: After an 8-for-41 performance against, Nevada, NU’s 3-point shooting is at 29.2% through two games. Yikes! Coach Fred Hoiberg would love 40%, but even 35% would be an improvement over last season. Banton, not among the team’s best 3-point shooters, is second on the team in attempts with 13. He’s made three. The Huskers have 28 steals through two games and an impressive +14.5 turnover margin so far, a reflection of their improved athleticism and defensive acumen. North Dakota State should take care of the ball better than either McNeese State or Nevada did, but Nebraska may not score so easily in transition. Hoiberg said NU’s offense got “stagnant” in the Nevada loss; watch for more off-the-ball movement, especially from a guy like McGowens, who’s played point guard up ‘til now but generally defers to Banton as the primary ball handler in half court. Could Banton get more post-up opportunities down the road? NU’s most efficient offensive player is Shamiel Stevenson, hitting 77.8% of his shots through two games. Look for some urgency on Saturday. NU is the better team, and may try to assert it quickly.
