Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against North Dakota State

Nebraska scouting report: After an 8-for-41 performance against, Nevada, NU’s 3-point shooting is at 29.2% through two games. Yikes! Coach Fred Hoiberg would love 40%, but even 35% would be an improvement over last season. Banton, not among the team’s best 3-point shooters, is second on the team in attempts with 13. He’s made three. The Huskers have 28 steals through two games and an impressive +14.5 turnover margin so far, a reflection of their improved athleticism and defensive acumen. North Dakota State should take care of the ball better than either McNeese State or Nevada did, but Nebraska may not score so easily in transition. Hoiberg said NU’s offense got “stagnant” in the Nevada loss; watch for more off-the-ball movement, especially from a guy like McGowens, who’s played point guard up ‘til now but generally defers to Banton as the primary ball handler in half court. Could Banton get more post-up opportunities down the road? NU’s most efficient offensive player is Shamiel Stevenson, hitting 77.8% of his shots through two games. Look for some urgency on Saturday. NU is the better team, and may try to assert it quickly.