Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against South Dakota

Scouting Nebraska: Aside from a late-game swoon against Nevada, Nebraska’s opening hoops weekend went about as well as it could considering two post players, Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre, didn’t play and are out for the next several weeks. The Huskers survived bad 3-point shooting by turning their stingy defense — and 39 steals over three games — into transition offense. NU consistently got off to good starts too, prompting coach Fred Hoiberg to praise the “unbelievable defensive energy” of the team out the locker room. Those starts are a byproduct, Hoiberg said, of drill work in practice designed to get the team’s juices flowing and talking. “If they are slow getting from drill to drill, we’ll put ‘em on the line and run ‘em,” Hoiberg said. Hoiberg is especially impressed with the early play of Banton, who is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists to go along with his scoring. He’s a good communicator, Hoiberg said, and playing unusually well for a sit-out player just acclimating back into college basketball. “I knew he’d go out and play well,” Hoiberg said. “…but what he’s doing as a leader is phenomenal.” NU’s size and willingness to shoot perimeter jumpers will stress USD, which doesn’t appear to have a good option to guard a guy like Mayen or Banton. Former Husker and current Colorado guard Jeriah Horne lit up the Coyotes with perimeter shooting. If Nebraska gets some shots to fall, look for the same on Tuesday night.