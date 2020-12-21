Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Wisconsin

Opponent preview

Wisconsin scouting report: The Badgers are big, old, offensively efficient, tough on the defensive end, and coming off an 85-48 rout of Louisville that was over after a 24-4 start in the first 10 minutes. The Badgers rained home 3s in that game, and they usually do; four of their five starters shoot better than 44% from 3-point range. Potter and Reuvers have each shot 50%, making them nearly impossible to guard for 40 minutes because both have a nice set of post moves to go with their perimeter game. UW’s young bench. which features star-in-the-making forward Tyler Wahl and freshman guard Tyler Anderson, is also one of the Big Ten’s best. While the difficulty of Wisconsin’s schedule pales in comparison with say, Illinois thus far, it’s clear that the Badgers possess the firepower to bury the Huskers quickly. NU will be doing well to keep the game within single digits.