Everything you need to know about Nebraska basketball's game against Wisconsin

Here's a preview of Nebraska basketball's matchup with Wisconsin.
* * *
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Kohl Center
TV | Radio: FS1 | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)
Opponent preview
Wisconsin scouting report: The Badgers are big, old, offensively efficient, tough on the defensive end, and coming off an 85-48 rout of Louisville that was over after a 24-4 start in the first 10 minutes. The Badgers rained home 3s in that game, and they usually do; four of their five starters shoot better than 44% from 3-point range. Potter and Reuvers have each shot 50%, making them nearly impossible to guard for 40 minutes because both have a nice set of post moves to go with their perimeter game. UW’s young bench. which features star-in-the-making forward Tyler Wahl and freshman guard Tyler Anderson, is also one of the Big Ten’s best. While the difficulty of Wisconsin’s schedule pales in comparison with say, Illinois thus far, it’s clear that the Badgers possess the firepower to bury the Huskers quickly. NU will be doing well to keep the game within single digits.
Nebraska scouting report: What to do, what to do … well, for starters, hit 3s. Trevor Lakes, newly eligible, can help after he made four in a win over Doane. Next: Does NU, with the lesser firepower, go against tendency and slow the game down, hoping to catch Wisconsin on a bad night offensively? Coach Fred Hoiberg doesn’t employ much of a grind-it-out philosophy. Because Wisconsin can play both Potter and Reuvers at the same time, Nebraska may have to examine whether it pairs Mayen with another big — say, Yvan Ouedraogo — for defensive purposes. On Monday, Hoiberg preached patience on offense. “If the initial thrust, if the initial play isn’t there, we have to trust the offense,” he said.
Notes
>> Wisconsin is ranked No. 3 in the KemPom analytics rankings, with its offense and defense both ranked ins the nation’s top ten, while Nebraska is No. 120.
>> The game was moved from Monday to Tuesday to help accommodate Wisconsin’s game against Louisville, which was a makeup contest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. As a result, NU, by rule, had to take off Sunday. But the Huskers practiced Monday and will get two film sessions and a walk-through before the game.
>> Hoiberg noted that Wisconsin has embraced more of a motion offense after the initial called play is unsuccessful.
Photos: Creighton and Nebraska match up in men's basketball
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.