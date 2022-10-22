 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
BASKETBALL

Ex-Nebraska guard Trey McGowens drafted by New Orleans' G-League affiliate

  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins discuss Big Ten media days, Joel's Trey Alexander story and look ahead to Big East media days.

Former Nebraska guard Trey McGowens was drafted Saturday by the Birmingham Squadron, a G-League affiliate of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

The Squadron drafted McGowens in the third round after he saw limited action for the Los Angeles Clippers’ summer league team. In his final year at Nebraska, McGowens averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He played in 17 games after breaking his foot Nov. 16 against Creighton.

The Squadron finished 18-14 last season, their first calling Alabama home. Previously known as the Erie (Pa.) BayHawks, the team was rebranded and moved before last season.

McGowens’ brother, Bryce, signed a two-way contract with Charlotte after the Hornets drafted him in the second round of June’s NBA draft. Two-way contracts allow teams to shuffle a player between its G-League and NBA rosters, so Bryce and Trey could meet on the court this year.

People are also reading…

The G-League season begins Nov. 4 with the Showcase Cup, where the league’s 30 teams will be divided into four regions and play a 16-game schedule. Eight teams will advance to the single-elimination tournament in December.

If McGowens is elevated to an NBA roster, he will be the fourth Husker in the league, joining Bryce (Hornets), Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors) and Isaiah Roby (San Antonio Spurs).

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, @JimmyWatkins95

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert