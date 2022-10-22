Ex-Nebraska guard Trey McGowens drafted by New Orleans' G-League affiliate

Former Nebraska guard Trey McGowens was drafted Saturday by the Birmingham Squadron, a G-League affiliate of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

The Squadron drafted McGowens in the third round after he saw limited action for the Los Angeles Clippers’ summer league team. In his final year at Nebraska, McGowens averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He played in 17 games after breaking his foot Nov. 16 against Creighton.

The Squadron finished 18-14 last season, their first calling Alabama home. Previously known as the Erie (Pa.) BayHawks, the team was rebranded and moved before last season.

McGowens’ brother, Bryce, signed a two-way contract with Charlotte after the Hornets drafted him in the second round of June’s NBA draft. Two-way contracts allow teams to shuffle a player between its G-League and NBA rosters, so Bryce and Trey could meet on the court this year.

The G-League season begins Nov. 4 with the Showcase Cup, where the league’s 30 teams will be divided into four regions and play a 16-game schedule. Eight teams will advance to the single-elimination tournament in December.