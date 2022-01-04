Fast transition to defense could make all the difference in Nebraska vs. Michigan State

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s game plan for defending Michigan State is simple: When the Huskers miss a shot, they better sprint back on defense.
“If you don’t get back,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday, “You may as well stay on the bus.
According to hoop-math.com, Tom Izzo’s 10th-ranked Spartans (12-2) attempt 29.2% of their field goals in transition, which ranks 35th in the country and second in the Big Ten (behind Iowa, which takes 29.8% of its shots in transition). Izzo has always preferred to run, but Hoiberg said Izzo considers the 2021-22 Spartans one of his best fastbreak teams.
So it’s worth repeating: If the Huskers fail to score, they better set their defense fast. Otherwise, Hoiberg said, “This is a team that can really expose you if you're not 100% committed to getting back in transition and rebounding.”
Nebraska knows that feeling from its lopsided loss against Auburn on Dec. 11. The Tigers outscored NU 27-4 en route to a 99-68 victory, a result that Hoiberg later referred to as “embarrassing.”
Like Auburn, the Spartans are stocked with shooters and athletes that suit their up-tempo style.
Senior forward Gabe Brown, who enters Wednesday’s game averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game, is one of five Spartans that have shot better than 37% from 3 over their careers. Along with freshman Max Christie (No. 20 recruit in 2021 recruiting class) and junior Malik Hall, Brown provides a vertical threat in transition, too. And guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hogard, who rank ninth (39.2%) and first (45.7%) respectively in national assist rate, know how to find their teammates in the open court.
That leaves Nebraska (6-8) with a tall defensive task to perform. Hoiberg and freshman Bryce McGowens agreed Tuesday that the Huskers’ energy during Sunday’s loss to Ohio State was improved compared to the listless life they exhibited last month.
But as Hoiberg said during his presser, effort shouldn’t be a talking point for his team. “That should be a constant every time you step on the floor.” When the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Michigan State will test their defensive verve on chemistry.
Running hard is one thing. Keeping track of the Spartans’ weapons is another.
“(We have to) be able to talk, get matchups right,” McGowens said. “You’re not going to guard the same player every play in transition. So it’s just being able to talk, be physical and win the battle.”
Bryce: Three games into McGowens’ Big Ten career, Hoiberg says the freshman may have played his best conference game on Sunday.
McGowens finished just 6-of-19 from the field, but 10 of those shots were classified as layups by the stat broadcast, and he drew two shooting fouls on drives to the basket, too. McGowens missed six of his 10 layups, but Hoiberg is confident he’ll finish more often as his body matures.
To that point, McGowens said he’s been scheduling extra weightlifting sessions with Nebraska strength and conditioning coach Kurt Joseph. The freshman deems them necessary to compete in the Big Ten, which he considers the best and most physical basketball conference.
Thanks to those extra sessions, though, McGowens is ready to embrace the conference’s punishing style. He said opponents have pushed him with the ball, without it and at the rim — “all parts of the game” — but as he gains strength, he’s prepared to push back.
“It’s definitely getting better,” McGowens said. “I want to take some of those hits. It’s getting real fun.”
» Hoiberg made multiple tweaks to his rotation late in Sunday’s loss to Ohio State. C.J. Wilcher, who typically starts each half on the bench, started the second in place of Keisei Tominaga. And Alonzo Verge, the Huskers’ starting point guard who averages 29.6 minutes per game, played just 22 after sitting the final 17 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Hoiberg said that both moves were situational, not permanent. Wilcher outscored Tominaga 13-7 on Sunday, and Kobe Webster outscored Verge 8-6. The Huskers’ starting lineup will remain unchanged against Michigan State, but if Hoiberg believes a reserve can help more than a starter late, he won’t hesitate to mix minutes again.
“That's how I've always approached it,” Hoiberg said. “The guys that have it going generally are the ones that are on the floor at the end of the game. Not everybody has that same approach, but I've had some success with it over the years, and it's just the way I've always operated.”
» Trey McGowens is on track to rejoin Nebraska this month. And his younger brother, Bryce is excited to play together again.
Not only is Trey the Huskers’ best vocal leader, he provides Bryce with an “extra boost.” And as Trey’s return draws closer, Bryce is eager to feel that boost again.
“Knowing that my blood brother is beside me, it’s amazing,” Bryce said. “I feel like our chemistry can rub off on everybody else. Positive vibes only.”