Fast transition to defense could make all the difference in Nebraska vs. Michigan State

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s game plan for defending Michigan State is simple: When the Huskers miss a shot, they better sprint back on defense.

“If you don’t get back,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday, “You may as well stay on the bus.

According to hoop-math.com, Tom Izzo’s 10th-ranked Spartans (12-2) attempt 29.2% of their field goals in transition, which ranks 35th in the country and second in the Big Ten (behind Iowa, which takes 29.8% of its shots in transition). Izzo has always preferred to run, but Hoiberg said Izzo considers the 2021-22 Spartans one of his best fastbreak teams.

So it’s worth repeating: If the Huskers fail to score, they better set their defense fast. Otherwise, Hoiberg said, “This is a team that can really expose you if you're not 100% committed to getting back in transition and rebounding.”

Nebraska knows that feeling from its lopsided loss against Auburn on Dec. 11. The Tigers outscored NU 27-4 en route to a 99-68 victory, a result that Hoiberg later referred to as “embarrassing.”

Like Auburn, the Spartans are stocked with shooters and athletes that suit their up-tempo style.