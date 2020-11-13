Five-star Bryce McGowens 'changes the whole trajectory' of Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball went viral on social media Friday morning, and NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant was even retweeting one of the biggest moments in NU history.
Husker hoops landed a five-star recruit. For the first time.
Fred Hoiberg’s rebuild of the Husker program got a major boost when guard Bryce McGowens — one of the nation’s top 25 high school prospects for the 2021 class — picked the Huskers over Georgia and a host of other schools. He’s the first five-star player to sign with Nebraska out of high school in the recruiting rankings era, and his decision is evidence that Hoiberg’s fast-paced NBA system appeals to recruits even after a 7-25 season.
Hoiberg didn't mince words on the importance of the signing. In a statement Friday, he called it a moment that “changes the whole trajectory of the program.”
"He is the centerpiece of what I believe is the strongest class that Nebraska basketball has ever signed,” Hoiberg said. “Since I've been here, we have talked about building a program that can have sustained success, and adding a player of Bryce's caliber shows that we're building something special here.”
The Huskers had a big recruiting draw: Bryce’s older brother Trey, who transferred to Nebraska after starting for two seasons at Pittsburgh. Trey offered Bryce an unparalleled look into the daily inner workings of NU’s process. Bryce cited it as a major factor.
“Something I never imagined — that I could be side by side, next to my big brother, going to battle with him,” Bryce said Friday. “He’s always someone I’ve looked up to as a role model. It’s something I do not take for granted and can’t wait to be there with him.”
Their father Bobby said the two brothers talked a lot, and Trey’s endorsement carried weight with Bryce, whose commitment tweet featured a picture of the two of them in Husker uniforms.
COMMITTED🌽 #GBR #MBK #PuBd pic.twitter.com/21YZDyiVbq— Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) November 13, 2020
“Trey is experiencing how things are run in Nebraska’s program every day, and he’s communicating those things he’s been doing, and his brother’s listening and likes what he’s hearing,” Bobby said earlier this week. “Trey feels like he’s getting better, that his coaches care about him as a person moreso than a basketball player. Those things have resonated with Bryce.”
Support Local Journalism
That and Hoiberg’s system were major selling points, Bryce said.
“I chose Nebraska because of how much trust I have in the program and coaching staff,” Bryce said. “Coach Hoiberg has a proven track record of getting guys ready and helping get them to the NBA.”
Bryce purposely spurned blue-blood offers from Kansas and others because he wanted to “make an impact” in his college career, so the nascent nature of Nebraska’s program was a plus. What’s Nebraska getting? Hoiberg called McGowens "an elite scorer" who has the athletic ability to play all over the court and create mismatches.
"His skill set meshes with the up-tempo style we play, and he has the ability and potential to flourish in the system," Hoiberg said.
McGowens averaged 18.4, 26 and 25.3 points per game in his first three high school seasons, and he's a shooter who’s made 42% of his career 3-pointers. Whereas the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Trey is a hard-driving, at-the-rim scorer, Bobby said, the 6-6, 175-pound Bryce can score any way. He’ll hit 25-foot jumpers until he’s contested, Bobby said, then burn by a defender who tries to stick to his hip.
“Bryce was one of those who just picked up basketball fast, and was much more advanced than Trey was at the same age," Bobby said. “And Trey had a lot to do with Bryce’s advancement because Bryce has had to compete against a really, really high-level player. His battles and competition with Trey allowed him to be a little more advanced because of every day in the yard.”
He joins a recruiting class that already had a consensus top-100 high school player in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei forward Wilhlem Breidenbach and Ranger College 3-point shooter Keisei Tominaga. Given three signees, Nebraska could be over the scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season, although the NCAA is allowing all players a free year of eligibility this year due to COVID.
Nebraska made a big jump in the team recruiting rankings — both nationally and inside the Big Ten, with the Huskers' class getting ranked No. 25 by the 247Sports composite and No. 27 by Rivals. The 247 rating is the highest in NU history, just ahead of Tim Miles' No. 27-ranked 2015 class, which featured point guard Glynn Watson.
A good recruiting class morphed into a head-turning class with one decision, several years in the making.
“It shows that Nebraska can compete for some of the top players in the country,” Hoiberg said. “It also says a lot about the type of person that Bryce is. He wanted to go to a place where he can create a legacy and help Nebraska basketball reach new heights."
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.