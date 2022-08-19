Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson is not coming to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson will not be committing to Nebraska basketball, a source confirmed to The World-Herald.

Johnson, a 6-5 wing who averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, visited Lincoln this week. Due to his complex health history and the late timing of the visit — Nebraska starts school on Monday — he won’t be making NU his home.

Johnson was the SEC’s preseason Player of the Year and a projected first-round NBA draft pick at the start of the 2020-21 season. But four games in, Johnson collapsed on the court due to a heart condition during a game against Florida State. Besides a brief ceremonial appearance during Florida’s game against Kentucky in March, he hasn’t played since. Johnson’s family has not disclosed what the heart condition is.

On May 2, Johnson announced on Instagram that he had been cleared to play. He entered the transfer portal that same month and had narrowed his decision to four schools: Nebraska, Kansas State, Western Kentucky and Memphis.