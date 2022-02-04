For Huskers to get that first Big Ten win, 'we’ve got to find a way to close'

LINCOLN — The difference is a missed free throw, a neglected box out or a bad foul call they couldn’t get over.
The Huskers have twice been that close to notching their first Big Ten win over the past six days, but never close enough. And when Northwestern comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday at noon, the Huskers’ clutch chops might be tested again.
The Wildcats have played 12 games decided by single digits this season. They’ve won three against Nebraska since Fred Hoiberg arrived, including one at the buzzer and another in overtime.
As the Huskers’ losing streak stretches to nine games, their coach is repeating a familiar message.
“We’ve got to find a way to close it,” Hoiberg said. “We've had some good looks that we haven't knocked down and we've had some poor possessions as well in that stretch. You’ve just got to, in these situations, hopefully knock some shots down, get a win and know we can do it.”
Hoiberg thought NU had a win Tuesday, but Michigan beat the Huskers 85-79 despite trailing by seven with six minutes to play. The Wolverines took the lead with a 13-2 run aided by Nebraska’s untimely mistakes: missed box outs, turnovers and a technical foul.
Looking for causes? Hoiberg walked back the comments he made Tuesday about Husker fatigue hurting NU late.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with tired legs,” Hoiberg said. “… Give Michigan credit. They made a couple good plays at the end.”
Hoiberg also stood by the closing lineup he chose against Michigan. Kobe Webster, Keisei Tominaga, C.J. Wilcher, Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker turned a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead. So Hoiberg thought they’d give him the best chance to close the win.
He looked right until the final minutes.
Trey McGowens might not have turned his head away from a cutting Devonta Jones the way Keisei Tominaga did . McGowens might’ve secured the rebound that Eli Brooks snatched from Tominaga in the final minute too. Or maintained his composure better than Tominaga after the foul call that led to Tominaga’s technical.
But Husker fans wouldn’t entertain these hypotheticals if NU maintained — or even increased — the seven-point lead it built at halftime. The late-game questions would disappear if Nebraska could win a game comfortably.
And while Hoiberg has admitted the Huskers haven’t performed well enough during the final minutes of close games, they could correct those issues by finishing games earlier.
“The biggest thing is you look for stretches over the course of the game where maybe it doesn't get to the last couple possessions,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to find a way to play through those runs because every night you're going to go through them. How you handle it will define if you're going to have a chance to win.”
» Tominaga’s technical foul spurred Michigan’s comeback, but it didn’t bother his coach. Hoiberg reiterated Friday that Tominaga made a “great play” blocking Hunter Dickinson’s shot with 5:48 to play.
And while Hoiberg said players have to “keep your poise” in that scenario, he knows Tominaga’s reaction came from the same passion that’s propelled him to this level.
“As far as Keisei’s passion, I'm never going to take that away from him,” Hoiberg said. "It's what makes him who he is as an undersized guard because of the way he approaches everything. I love the kid, and we'll never take his passion away.”
» Northwestern forward Pete Nance is a problem, though not the type NU has grown accustomed to solving in Big Ten play. While the Huskers have struggled to guard burly, physical centers, Nance thrives on skill.
The Wildcat senior leads his team in scoring (15.9), rebounds (6.9) and blocks (1.3). He also leads the team in 3-point percentage (43.3%) and is second in assists (2.8).
So when Nance has the ball Saturday, NU can’t guard him the same way it's guarded other frontcourt players in conference play.
“To be able to step out and knock down shots makes you adjust your coverages,” Hoiberg said. "Just gotta make him take tough ones. That's the biggest thing with Nance.”
» Husker fans grow more frustrated with each loss, and they’re not alone. Asked Friday about his message to disgruntled Nebraskans, Hoiberg said “There’s not one person in this program” that doesn’t share their struggle.
The reason for hope?
"These guys are continuing to go out there and battle,” Hoiberg said. “They're practicing hard, which I know doesn't mean anything, but they're not laying down. We're going to keep grinding, practicing and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win."