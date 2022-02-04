For Huskers to get that first Big Ten win, 'we’ve got to find a way to close'

“I don’t think it had anything to do with tired legs,” Hoiberg said. “… Give Michigan credit. They made a couple good plays at the end.”

Hoiberg also stood by the closing lineup he chose against Michigan. Kobe Webster, Keisei Tominaga, C.J. Wilcher, Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker turned a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead. So Hoiberg thought they’d give him the best chance to close the win.

He looked right until the final minutes.

Trey McGowens might not have turned his head away from a cutting Devonta Jones the way Keisei Tominaga did . McGowens might’ve secured the rebound that Eli Brooks snatched from Tominaga in the final minute too. Or maintained his composure better than Tominaga after the foul call that led to Tominaga’s technical.

But Husker fans wouldn’t entertain these hypotheticals if NU maintained — or even increased — the seven-point lead it built at halftime. The late-game questions would disappear if Nebraska could win a game comfortably.

And while Hoiberg has admitted the Huskers haven’t performed well enough during the final minutes of close games, they could correct those issues by finishing games earlier.