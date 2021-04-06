Former Husker coach Tim Miles hired by San Jose State

Tim Miles, who coached Nebraska basketball for seven seasons before getting fired in 2019, was officially named Tuesday as the new coach at San Jose State.

Miles, 54, had spent the previous two seasons out of coaching, mostly working as a TV analyst. San Jose State will be his sixth stop as a head coach. He previously worked at Nebraska (2012-19), Colorado State (2007-12), North Dakota State (2001-07), Southwest Minnesota State (1997-2001) and Maryville State (1995-97).

Miles takes over an SJSU team that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since 1996 and has never won a tournament game. The Spartans, members of the Mountain West Conference since 2013, went a combined 20-93 in four seasons under previous coach Jean Prioleau.

At Nebraska, Miles won 116 games but only twice finished with a winning record in the Big Ten. He led the Huskers to the NCAA tournament in 2014. The 2017-18 team went 22-11 and tied for fourth in the conference but was left out of March Madness.

The Huskers went 6-14 in the Big Ten in Miles' last season in 2018-19. The Huskers did finish the regular season with an overtime win over Iowa, then won a pair of games in the Big Ten tournament to make the NIT. But Miles was fired after a second-round exit.