Former Husker Dalano Banton selected by Toronto Raptors in NBA draft

LINCOLN — Dalano Banton is headed home to Toronto, while Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has put yet another player in the NBA .

The 6-foot-9 Banton made his decision to remain in the NBA draft look brilliant Thursday night when he was selected in the second round with the 46th pick by the team he grew up watching, the Raptors, who had never drafted a Canadian player before Banton.

After playing one season at Nebraska — where late in the season, he even lost his starting job — Banton became the 11th player coached by NU coach Fred Hoiberg to play in the NBA, and he’s the second NBA pick out of Nebraska in the last three years, following Isaiah Roby, who was selected in the second round two years ago.

“Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Hoiberg said in a statement “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system.”