Former Husker Dylan Talley dies at age 32

Former Husker Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by NU assistant Doc Sadler.

Talley played at Nebraska from 2011-13, joining the Huskers as a junior college transfer during Sadler's tenure as coach. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.9 points per game first season, tops among Big Ten bench players.

Talley was a captain during his senior year in 2012-13 and lead Nebraska in scoring at 13.7 points per game.

After graduating, Talley played overseas for teams in Germany and the Czech Republic.