Former Husker Dylan Talley remembered as a 'beautiful person' with a 'big heart'

LINCOLN — The news hit hard at the Devaney Center, the same building where former Nebraska guard Dylan Talley thrilled Husker fans with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Iowa nine years earlier.

Talley, 32, died Friday night. The cause of death has not been reported yet.

His coach at Nebraska, current NU assistant Doc Sadler, broke the news on Friday. And Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg offered his condolences Saturday morning.

“It's incredibly sad,” Hoiberg said. “From all accounts, he was an unbelievable kid that would do anything for a teammate and (he) was hard-playing, tough kid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Talley played at Nebraska from 2011-13, joining the Huskers as a junior college transfer during Sadler's last season as coach. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.9 points per game first season, tops among Big Ten bench players.

Talley was a captain during his senior year in 2012-13 and led Nebraska in scoring at 13.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, which led to an All Big Ten honorable mention selection. Talley was the first Husker to earn such honors after NU switched conferences in 2011.

After graduating, Talley played overseas for teams in Germany and the Czech Republic. But around Lincoln, he’ll always be remembered as a Husker.

Sadler tweeted Saturday morning that Talley was a “beautiful person inside and out.” Former Husker Lance Jeter tweeted that Talley was “special.” Former Husker assistant coach Chris Croft tweeted that Talley had a “big heart and a great smile.”

Hoiberg, who talked to Sadler on Saturday morning, said the NU assistant was doing okay.

“But when you lose a player that meant as much as (Talley) did to (Sadler), that's a very tough thing.”

