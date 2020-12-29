Former Husker Isaiah Roby scores 19 points in NBA season debut

Former Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby had an auspicious NBA season debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Playing more minutes than he did all of last season, Roby scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 118-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Roby, a second-round 2019 NBA draft pick, started in place of star Al Horford, who sat out for rest-related reasons. Roby was originally drafted by the Pistons, shipped quickly to the Mavericks and later traded to the Thunder.

He played 11 minutes last season and did not appear in the Thunder's first two games this season.

