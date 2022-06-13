Former Husker Shamiel Stevenson is chasing his basketball dreams around the globe

Shamiel Stevenson is looking for cash.

The former Nebraska forward just finished a haircut at his new barbershop in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, home of the Ottawa Blackjacks. Stevenson has already played five games in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He’s already played for two coaches — the Blackjacks fired coach Charles Dube-Brais after the team started 0-3.

But while Stevenson says he feels settled into his new home, he’s still acclimating. He learned Tuesday that his new barber doesn’t accept credit cards.

“Excuse me,” Stevenson says to a bystander, “Do you know if there’s an ATM around here?”

Stevenson has spent the past year chasing his basketball dreams wherever they guided him. He forewent his final year of eligibility at Nebraska to assume more control over his career. He thought he would begin his pro career with the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate, but “things got messed up with the paperwork,” Stevenson said. “There was something I needed to declare (for the NBA draft) that was not communicated correctly.”

So Stevenson found a home in Valjevo, Serbia, playing for the KK Metalac from November through March. His mother and younger brother moved with him to ease the transition. He played with the ball in his hands more often (he averaged 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds). And he ate plenty of crepes, or “pancakes” as the Serbian people called them.

“They were cheap and they were everywhere,” Stevenson said. “I had (crepes) a lot.”

He also maintained his Husker roots while playing overseas. Stevenson said he kept in touch with former Nebraska teammates Trey McGowens and Yvan Ouedraogo (who played at Grand Canyon in 2021) during the season. He checked the Huskers’ box scores after every game.

His assessment: “I thought they underachieved a little bit,” Stevenson said.

And last month, he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice from Nebraska.

Stevenson said he never anticipated needing to graduate college — “The plan was always to go pro before you’re finished (with school),” he said. But he promised his mom he’d do it.

So between games, Stevenson completed online coursework. The seven-hour time difference made for tricky deadlines. But last month, Stevenson fulfilled his promise.

“It’s important,” Stevenson said. “Basketball isn’t gonna last forever.”

He hopes it doesn’t end soon, though. Stevenson’s contract with the Blackjacks runs through August.

“After that, I’m trying to see what happens,” Stevenson said. “See where it goes.”

So far, the Canadian native has traveled to America, Serbia and back to Canada in pursuit of that goal. He’s played against future NBA players in the Big Ten, fellow dreamers like himself in Serbia and platinum-selling rap star J. Cole in Ottawa. Cole, 37, plays for the CEBL’s Scarborough Shooting Stars. Stevenson didn’t guard him, but “just the fact that he was in the game was crazy.”

After this summer, Stevenson wants to try the G-League again. Then, eventually, the NBA. He doesn’t care how long (or how far) it takes him.

“I want to play as long as possible,” Stevenson said. “I’ll play until the wheels fall off, until I can’t anymore. That’s my outlook on it.”

