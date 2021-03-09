Former Husker Teddy Allen receives All-Big Ten honorable mention

Nebraska basketball's top Big Ten honoree is the guy who left the team: Teddy Allen.

The Boys Town graduate on Tuesday received All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media, which means he got at least one vote for one of the Big Ten's top three teams.

Allen averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds this season for the Huskers. His 41-point game in an 86-83 loss to Penn State is one of the best individual performances in school history. Allen left six days after that game in what a source said was a "mutual parting" between player and school.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson was also NU's nominee for the sportsmanship award.

