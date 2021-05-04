Former Husker Teddy Allen transfers to his fifth college

LINCOLN — Former Boys Town and Nebraska basketball player Teddy Allen will be heading to his fifth college in 2021.

Allen announced on Instagram Tuesday he's transferring to New Mexico State after averaging 16.5 points per game last season for NU. Allen, who scored 41 points in a loss to Penn State, parted ways with the Huskers nine days before the end of their season, saying it was best for his future.

The Aggies, coached by Chris Jans, finished 12-8 last season. Jans was previously a special assistant at Wichita State, one of the four colleges Allen has attended.

Allen played one season at West Virginia then left. He landed at WSU but was kicked off the team following an off-the-court incident. He then played one season at Western Nebraska Community College before joining Nebraska.

Allen was NU's leading scorer with impressive spurts of offensive talent. His playing style was at odds with Nebraska's vision for the offense, however, and Allen left with three regular-season games left.

Given Allen's frequent transfers, he will need a waiver from the NCAA to play at NMSU next season.

