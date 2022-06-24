Former Husker Trey McGowens will play with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer

Trey McGowens will play in the Las Vegas summer league with the Los Angeles Clippers, a source confirmed to The World-Herald.

McGowens, who averaged 9.2 points and four rebounds in two seasons at Nebraska, will have a chance to impress NBA scouts after going undrafted during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

He missed 15 games during the 2021-22 season with a broken foot. The Huskers earned all four of their conference wins with him in the lineup. They lost 12 straight Big Ten games without him.

McGowens was the Huskers’ best defender during both of his seasons in Lincoln. He led Nebraska in steals during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He also helped NU recruit his brother, Bryce McGowens, who was drafted 40th overall by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Trey worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings during the pre-draft process. But he ended up with the Clippers.

The Clippers signed Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe to an Exhibit-10 contract after the draft as well. Devoe, along with second-year guards Brandon Boston (51 games played as a rookie) and Jason Preston (2nd round pick in 2021) will likely join McGowens’ summer-league backcourt.

The Clippers finished 42-40 and lost in the play-in tournament last season. They are coached by former Husker Ty Lue, who was the last Nebraska player to be drafted in the first round.

