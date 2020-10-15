Former Husker Tyronn Lue reportedly finalizing deal to coach Los Angeles Clippers

Former Husker Tyronn Lue is reportedly returning to the head coaching ranks in the NBA.

According to a report from ESPN, Lue has been hired by the Los Angeles Clippers to replace Doc Rivers, who stepped down on Sept. 28 following the team's second-round exit in the playoffs.

Lue joined Los Angeles before the 2019-20 season as Rivers' top assistant, helping the Clippers finish 49-23.

One of Lue’s 11 NBA seasons as a guard was spent playing for Rivers in Orlando, and he broke into coaching in 2011 with Boston while Rivers was the Celtics’ head coach. Lue worked as a Clippers assistant during the 2013-14 season before joining Cleveland where, following a promotion, he coached the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA finals appearances and the franchise’s first NBA title, in 2016.

Lue got his first head coaching job when he replaced David Blatt in Cleveland during the 2015-16 season. The Cavs finished that regular season 57-25 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before going on to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

With Lue as coach, the Cavaliers returned to the NBA Finals in each of the next two seasons, but lost both times to the Warriors.