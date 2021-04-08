Former Husker Yvan Ouedraogo lands at Grand Canyon

Former Nebraska center Yvan Ouedraogo on Thursday announced his transfer to Grand Canyon University.

GCU made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and lost to Iowa in the first round. Bryce Drew is the head coach.

Ouedraogo averaged 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over two seasons at NU, but by the end of the 2021 season he had slipped to the No. 3 post behind Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre.

The Huskers have since recruited Oleg Kojenets, a 7-footer from Lithuania, to replace Ouedraogo in the paint.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.