Former Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby claimed by San Antonio Spurs

Former Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby was claimed Tuesday by the San Antonio Spurs.

Roby, who averaged 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in three seasons at Nebraska, was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday after three seasons with the team. The Spurs absorbed the final year of his $1.93 million contract.

Roby had the best season of his young career in 2021-22. The former Husker averaged a career-high 10.1 points while shooting career-best percentages from the field (51.4%) and from 3-point range (44.4%). He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. He played 45 games and started 23 of the Thunder’s last 28 after returning from an ankle injury in February.

Roby will compete against former Creighton star Doug McDermott for minutes in San Antonio.

