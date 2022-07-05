Former Nebraska guards Bryce and Trey McGowens face important week at NBA summer league

LINCOLN – Bobby McGowens could feel the angst crawling through his family’s section during last month’s NBA draft.

The McGowens clan, which included 30-40 family members, waited three hours and 40 picks to watch former NU guard Bryce McGowens land with the Charlotte Hornets. It waited one more day to celebrate Trey McGowens’ summer-league invite with the Los Angeles Clippers.

But as both brothers prepare for their summer league debuts, they’ve regained control of their destinies. Bryce begins his professional journey 8 p.m. Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Trey debuts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Regardless of how they earned it, both brothers have a chance this week to show NBA teams they belong.

“I think (the Hornets) could be a very good situation for Bryce,” Bobby told the World-Herald last week. “It depends on how well he does (this summer). The ball is in his court.”

“(Trey) knew he was gonna have to make it out the mud, get in there the hard way,” Bobby added. “He’s got that opportunity, so he’s ecstatic right now.”

Bryce thought his opportunity might come sooner. But the Memphis Grizzlies, who Bobby said showed strong interest in Bryce during pre-draft workouts, traded the 22nd and 29th picks – both of which were in Bryce’s projected range – to select Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia with the 19th pick. And the Milwaukee Bucks, who interviewed Bryce during draft week, drafted MarJon Beauchamp from the G-League Ignite at No. 24.

The McGowens were relieved to see Charlotte trade up for Bryce at No. 40, however. Bobby said the Hornets have been scouting Bryce since high school. Bryce had “great workouts” with the Hornets before the draft – “he dunked on a couple guys known as shot-blockers,” Bobby said. Bobby’s parents live in Charlotte, and Bobby only lives 90 minutes away.

“I can leave my job and get to a game on time,” he said.

The question is whether Bobby will drive to Charlotte or Greensboro, where the Hornets house their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Storm. Charlotte signed Bryce to a two-way contract, which limits players from playing more than 50 regular-season NBA games in one season. Bobby said that contract could be converted to a full-time deal depending on the Hornets’ offseason moves. He said it will be full-time next season.

“They’ve been watching him from afar, which really helped,” Bobby said of the Hornets.”They know the ins and outs of Bryce’s game. They know what to do to help him make progress. But also, (they know) the background of him as a person and us as a family. That was critical.”

Trey McGowens has no such relationship (or security) with the Clippers. Los Angeles is saving a spot for Trey on its G-League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers, “but the rest is up to (Trey),” Bobby said. The elder McGowens has 10 days to prove his worth in front of NBA scouts in Vegas, and his case begins with his athleticism, which Bobby says is “back to the old Trey” after Trey spent his last season at Nebraska recovering from a broken foot.

Bobby says he could see a difference, even after Trey returned from the injury. Trey lacked burst and balance. He could dribble past defenders but couldn’t stay ahead of them.

Now Trey looks like his old self, according to his father. He has improved his catch-and-shoot mechanics and his mid-range jumper. His defense remains a strength.

During pre-draft workouts, Bobby heard that Trey was defending power forwards and centers on switches.

“They couldn’t score on him,” Bobby said, “just because of his intensity and his strength, his ability to play with instincts and beat players to the ball.”

This week, Trey is competing for a roster spot. Bryce wants a full-time gig in Charlotte. Bobby will be watching from the stands, surrounded by more family.

The hard part – the waiting – is over. And Bobby is confident that his sons can capitalize on the opportunity ahead.

“All they need is a chance,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.