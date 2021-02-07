Four Huskers came off the bench at Michigan State. NU will need even more help at Minnesota

LINCOLN — It took 13 games — and a monthlong layoff due to a rise in COVID-19 cases — for Nebraska to have its entire roster available.
Coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t hesitate to use it in Saturday night’s 66-56 loss to Michigan State — NU’s first game since Jan. 10. He’ll use it again Monday night, when the Huskers (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) play their second road game in 72 hours at Minnesota.
The need to use more players — which Hoiberg said will help the Huskers get their game conditioning back — seemed to spark one particular player who has had an up-and-down season.
Shamiel Stevenson, a junior forward who had been averaging 7.6 minutes in Big Ten play, logged 19 minutes Saturday. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists off the bench. He was a spark on defense and had one of his better nights on offense, Hoiberg said.
“He’s one of the guys who was able to work out in practice through the shutdown when the majority of the rest of them did not,” said Hoiberg, referring to a general pause in basketball activities for any player who tested positive for COVID-19. “I thought Shamiel gave us good minutes out there in the second half, and I told him to attack, and he did that, and he got the free-throw line and he got to the basket on a couple of different occasions.
“I was pleased with Shamiel’s minutes out there, and I thought our bench was good.”
The four players off NU’s bench — Stevenson, Kobe Webster, Yvan Ouedraogo and Thor Thorbjarnarson — each played at least 14 minutes. Three reserves — Trevor Lakes, Eduardo Andre and Elijah Wood — did not play.
Hoiberg said Lakes and Andre need to be ready to contribute at Minnesota, which has lost three games in a row and still sits on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble, according to the Bracket Matrix, which compiles all NCAA tournament prognostications into one grid. A loss to Nebraska might hurt the Gophers’ résumé considerably.
Minnesota (11-7, 4-7 Big Ten) blends size — in the form of 7-foot center Liam Robbins — and defensive pressure into a tough matchup for the Huskers. Hoiberg said the Gophers’ aggressive defense is different from anything else Nebraska has faced this year.
Gopher guard Marcus Carr, who averages 19.9 points per game, is one of the league’s best players. He gets to the foul line 6.5 times per game and often creates his shot from little more than an inch of space. Averaging 36 minutes per game, he also rarely leaves the floor.
“He’s definitely one of the best guards in college basketball,” Nebraska guard Trey McGowens said. “Personally, I’m definitely taking it as a challenge because I want to be up there, also. It’s going to take all five guys to contain and take away some of their other keys.”
Minnesota is also one of the Big Ten’s deeper teams, routinely playing nine guys. That depth is used to deploy the defense, which forces nearly 14 turnovers per game.
Hoiberg said Nebraska, which conducted a walk-through practice Sunday in Minneapolis, will have its hands full.
“I am concerned about Monday because we played hard (Saturday),” he said.
