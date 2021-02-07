Four Huskers came off the bench at Michigan State. NU will need even more help at Minnesota

LINCOLN — It took 13 games — and a monthlong layoff due to a rise in COVID-19 cases — for Nebraska to have its entire roster available.

Coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t hesitate to use it in Saturday night’s 66-56 loss to Michigan State — NU’s first game since Jan. 10. He’ll use it again Monday night, when the Huskers (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) play their second road game in 72 hours at Minnesota.

The need to use more players — which Hoiberg said will help the Huskers get their game conditioning back — seemed to spark one particular player who has had an up-and-down season.

Shamiel Stevenson, a junior forward who had been averaging 7.6 minutes in Big Ten play, logged 19 minutes Saturday. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists off the bench. He was a spark on defense and had one of his better nights on offense, Hoiberg said.