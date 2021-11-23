Four Huskers score in double digits as Nebraska basketball defeats Tennessee State

Dedric Boyd led all scorers at the break with 16 points, all of which came from behind the arch. He finished with 23. On the Tigers’ final first-half possession, senior guard Kenny Cooper drew two defenders and found a wide open Boyd in the corner for his fifth 3-pointer.

Hoiberg saw too many similar sequences early. He said he challenged the Huskers to drop into a defensive stance and stay in front of ball handlers at halftime.

“I thought the first half, it was as simple as not staying in front of the ball,” Hoiberg said. “When they got into the paint, that forced us into rotations, and they obviously got really hot on us and didn't need a lot of room to get those shots going.”

Meanwhile, the Huskers’ shooters stayed cold from deep. Two days after shooting 4-of-23 from 3 against Southern, Nebraska shot 3-of-14 against the Tigers. And through six games, the Huskers have made just 31 of 114 3-pointers (27%).

That’s a concerning number for a team that believes shooting was the biggest roster upgrade they made last offseason. But Hoiberg maintains that a positive regression is coming. Many shooters who are struggling now shot 40 percent from 3 during the offseason. “Maybe that was our defense,” Hoiberg joked, but he’s seen the Huskers make too many 3s in practice for the on-court results not to change