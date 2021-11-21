Four Huskers score in double figures as Nebraska defeats Southern

Nebraska defeated Southern 82-59 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Four Huskers scored in double figures. Bryce McGowens led the way with 18 points, and Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15. Alonzo Verge added 14, and Kesei Tominaga scored 11 for the second straight game.

The Huskers struggled from 3-point range (4 of 23) but made up for those struggles with 46 paint points and 23 from the free-throw line.

McGowens added 11 rebounds to his stat line for his first career double-double. He also finished tied for the team lead in assists (four) with Verge and C.J. Wilcher.

Nebraska will host Tennessee State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.