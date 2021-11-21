 Skip to main content
Four Huskers score in double figures as Nebraska defeats Southern
BASKETBALL

Four Huskers score in double figures as Nebraska defeats Southern

Nebraska and Creighton will face off on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Nebraska defeated Southern 82-59 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Four Huskers scored in double figures. Bryce McGowens led the way with 18 points, and Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15. Alonzo Verge added 14, and Kesei Tominaga scored 11 for the second straight game.

The Huskers struggled from 3-point range (4 of 23) but made up for those struggles with 46 paint points and 23 from the free-throw line.

McGowens added 11 rebounds to his stat line for his first career double-double. He also finished tied for the team lead in assists (four) with Verge and C.J. Wilcher.

Nebraska will host Tennessee State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

