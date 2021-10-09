Four Nebraska basketball recruits attend Huskers' game against Michigan

LINCOLN — Four Nebraska basketball recruits drank in pregame scenes at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen, the 76th-ranked prospect in 2023, brought several family members from Oklahoma to Lincoln. He dapped up Gus Yalden, the No. 73 player in ’23, upon reaching the southeast sidelines. Yalden sported a grey Nebraska quarter-zip and a boot on his right foot. He had surgery on the foot a few weeks back.
Nebraska commit Blaise Keita, a 3-star center in the 2022 class, sported a black t-shirt and navy sweatpants. And Jacob Cole, the 66th-ranked player in 2023, said he’d never been to a football game like Nebraska-Michigan before.
He picked a good one to start. The home crowd made so much noise that Friedrichsen had to press his phone to his ear while it was on speaker.
“Can you hear me?”