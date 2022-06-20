Four-star recruit Pryce Sandfort sees fit with Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN – Pryce Sandfort’s parents still have the pictures.

Sandfort is 5 or 6 years old in them. He’s at an Iowa State basketball camp, posing with Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg saw the photos at the Sandforts’ home in April. That camper is now a four-star recruit at Waukee (Iowa) High School.

“I was a big fan (of Hoiberg’s),” Sandfort told the World-Herald last week. “So it's pretty cool that he's recruiting me now.”

Sandfort spent last Wednesday exploring Lincoln with Hoiberg as his guide. During his unofficial visit, Sandfort toured Pinnacle Bank Arena, audited one of NU’s summer workouts and played golf with Hoiberg and his son, Charlie.

Sandfort said Fred outshot him by six strokes.

“It was pretty windy out there,” Sandfort said. “I’ll blame it on that.”

The 6-foot-6, 160-pound forward connects with Hoiberg over shared interests. Like golf, 3-point shooting and their Nebraskan backgrounds. Sandfort’s father, like Hoiberg, was born in Nebraska – Holdrege, to be exact. Dad grew up a huge Nebraska football fan and passed that passion on to Pryce.

For that reason, “I’ve always been interested in (Nebraska),” Sandfort said. “It’s close. I know a lot about the program. I was really looking forward to getting down there and seeing how it fits with me.”

Last week, the fit felt snug. Sandfort said the Huskers looked like a close-knit team during workouts. The culture felt positive. And he already knows he would fit well in NU’s offense because his high school team employs similar offensive concepts.

Waukee Senior might mirror the Huskers even more this season. NU’s staff introduced Waukee coach Kevin Kanaskie to a new ball-screen defense earlier this offseason. Kanaskie was invited to Lincoln, and Sandfort said Kanaskie talked with NU assistant Nate Loenser for six hours about basketball.

Sandfort’s brother Payton plays for Iowa, though, and 247sports projects that Pryce will play his college basketball there. Pryce likes the Hawkeyes’ up-tempo style and proximity, too. Plus, they’re the defending Big Ten Tournament champions.

But the younger Sandfort hasn’t decided anything yet. He wants to wait until the fall to commit – October, maybe earlier. And last week, NU displayed all the qualities he’s looking for in a program: healthy culture, a system that fits his strengths and a staff he gets along with.

“It was awesome,” Sandfort said. “I loved finally getting down there, seeing the facilities and talking with the staff. … I think we fit well together.”

