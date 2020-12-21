Four strengths, three concerns for Nebraska basketball entering Big Ten play

“The guys were pumped up for him in the locker room,” Hoiberg said after the Doane game. "It's a heck of an accomplishment. Dalano is just, it's who he is.”

» Teddy can take over: Banton’s top beneficiary, Teddy Allen, is still finding his stride as a scorer, but he’s averaging 18.3 points per game, which speaks to the two- to three-minute stretches when he scores in bunches. Allen has shown an ability to get to the rim and the free-throw line — more than five attempts per game — even as the 3-point shot (31%) continues to need work.

He’s also aggressive on defense, and an energy-giver when he’s making plays. Allen runs hot, yet there’s also a no-quit quality Hoiberg and teammates like.

“He's a heck of a competitor, he's a fiery competitor,” Hoiberg said after Allen scored 23 in a win over South Dakota. “And guys see that and they ride with him when he gets that going."

» Battling better on the boards: NU’s backcourt size and athleticism have improved — Banton is Exhibit A — so the Huskers haven’t yet been humiliated in rebounding. They’ve had tough stretches — Georgia Tech in the second half, North Dakota State late in the first — but, in general, they’re rebounding better.