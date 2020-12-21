Four strengths, three concerns for Nebraska basketball entering Big Ten play

LINCOLN — The fourth word of Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s press conference Monday was “phenomenal.”
He was talking about NU’s first Big Ten opponent, No. 9 Wisconsin, the rare team with five senior starters and two elite big men — Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers — shooting 50% from 3-point range. The Badgers are a 21-point favorite over the Huskers.
“It’s very difficult to prepare for,” Hoiberg said. “They know each other so well, they play off each other so well, they make the right plays.”
But Hoiberg could have been talking about the conference. One he calls the best, hands down, in college basketball. One that has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and four more receiving votes. One that ate Nebraska’s lunch last season — when the Huskers won just two league games — and won’t hesitate to do it again.
NU’s first four league games — two road, two home — are against teams with a combined 24-3 record. Nebraska’s much-discussed football schedule is soft by comparison to what the Husker hoops team is about to face.
And while players have a mantra to face Wisconsin, it also applies to the entire slate.
Do your work early, be physical and make first contact.
“We have to make sure they feel us,” said senior point guard Kobe Webster. “Even guards like myself. When I see someone cutting to the basket, making sure I bump them off their path. Don’t let them get any easy touches in the paint.”
The program that wants to be known for its pace and space has to muck it up a little bit.
It’s applicable to most of the Big Ten, as nine of the league’s teams are in the top 30 of KenPom’s offensive rankings. Nebraska fancies itself a team built around its offense, but its defense may have to take center stage in many contests.
As NU compiled a 4-3 record in nonconference play — including a pick-me-up rout over Doane last week — several themes emerged about the Huskers. Mirroring the record, here are four strengths and three concerns to watch:
Four Strengths
» Solid starts: Staying within four of Creighton until halftime. Playing even with Georgia Tech for a half. NU doesn’t have a problem finding energy early in the game for defense or offense. Making it last 40 minutes is the next challenge. Hoiberg draws up early 3-point shots for shooters like Lat Mayen — and perhaps now Trevor Lakes — while the Huskers’ defensive cohesion is strong early as well.
» Dalano Banton, sublime: Coaches told you he’d be good. So far, Banton has been that and more. His triple-double against Doane — in 21 minutes — was hardly a surprise, and perhaps the first of several this year, since he averages 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. His 2.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio isn’t bad either. Banton is NU’s top matchup headache for opposing teams, and unlike last year’s point guard Cam Mack, Banton's upbeat “all love” personality adds to the team’s chemistry.
“The guys were pumped up for him in the locker room,” Hoiberg said after the Doane game. "It's a heck of an accomplishment. Dalano is just, it's who he is.”
» Teddy can take over: Banton’s top beneficiary, Teddy Allen, is still finding his stride as a scorer, but he’s averaging 18.3 points per game, which speaks to the two- to three-minute stretches when he scores in bunches. Allen has shown an ability to get to the rim and the free-throw line — more than five attempts per game — even as the 3-point shot (31%) continues to need work.
He’s also aggressive on defense, and an energy-giver when he’s making plays. Allen runs hot, yet there’s also a no-quit quality Hoiberg and teammates like.
“He's a heck of a competitor, he's a fiery competitor,” Hoiberg said after Allen scored 23 in a win over South Dakota. “And guys see that and they ride with him when he gets that going."
» Battling better on the boards: NU’s backcourt size and athleticism have improved — Banton is Exhibit A — so the Huskers haven’t yet been humiliated in rebounding. They’ve had tough stretches — Georgia Tech in the second half, North Dakota State late in the first — but, in general, they’re rebounding better.
How do you know? NU was outrebounded just as badly in out-of-league games last season (minus-9.6) as Big Ten games (minus-9.7). This season, Nebraska enters league play plus-4.5. The additions of Eduardo Andre and Derrick Walker, when he becomes available, will make the Huskers more competitive against an elite rebounding league.
“We’re longer across the board,” Hoiberg said Monday. “That’s certainly one way to look at it.”
Three Concerns
» Too many turnovers: Prior to Nebraska’s win over Doane, Hoiberg had his team watch each one of their turnovers from the first six games. He wanted to make a point, because before the season Hoiberg was concerned his Huskers would have turnover problems. Initially, they didn’t. Against Georgia Tech (16) and Creighton (25), they did. So Hoiberg tried to head off bigger problems with the video session.
“Driving into a crowd, traveling, stepping onto the sideline,” Hoiberg said. “We stress and work on simple play drills every day, and when you draw two (defenders), you’ve done your job, now make the right play and play the numbers game on the backside.”
» Late-game lapses: Adding Andre, Lakes and Walker may help resolve some of the Huskers’ second-half swoons, which seem related as much to depth as a lack of focus or discipline. In losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton, Nebraska was playing an eight-men rotation that hung well for 33 and 24 minutes, respectively. In each game, when the opposing offense turned up the heat, NU’s defense turned off the defense for a costly five-minute stretch.
The league is full of teams that can match or exceed NU’s size and conditioning. Wisconsin and Michigan go nine-deep, for example, and sport bigger posts than Nebraska.
» Fans in PBA TBD: The crowd track is likely annoying to both teams. Parents, family and friends aren’t allowed because Hoiberg doesn’t want COVID running through the team, according to Athletic Director Bill Moos. NU’s excellent presentation crew can’t spread the wings when the audience is the media and 16,000 empty red seats. When might fans get back into the arena? Moos hinted perhaps after Jan. 1. If so, a shred of the home-court advantage returns.
