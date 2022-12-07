Four takeaways from Nebraska's loss to No. 14 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska knew just 90 minutes before tip-off that star guard Sam Griesel would be unavailable for their matchup against No. 14 Indiana and things unraveled from there.

The Huskers were sluggish out of the gate and never really recovered — outside of a 7-0 run in the second half that brought them within seven points.

“The second half when we cut it to seven, and had we come out of the gate like that, it might have been a different story,” coach Fred Hoiberg told the Journal Star. “At least we would have had a chance.”

Four takeaways from Nebraska’s 81-65 loss to Indiana in what was NU’s seventh straight loss against IU:

Nebraska missed Sam Griesel

Star guard Sam Griesel missed Wednesday’s game due to illness, and his absence was deeply felt. Without Griesel, Nebraska put Keisei Tominaga in the starting lineup and ran with Emmanuel Bandoumel at the point guard spot.

Nebraska knew just 90 minutes before the game that Griesel wasn’t going to be able to go, Fred Hoiberg said to the Journal Star.

“That affected us in a big way,” Hoiberg said. “What you lose with Sam is not only poise on the offensive end, but he gives you great length defensively and it gives you a great rebounder. Losing him, finding out when we did, put us in a tough position. This would have been a hard game with Sam in the lineup, so I was proud of how we came out and responded.”

Bandoumel scored 13 in the loss, 10 of which came in the first half. Tominaga was held scoreless on 0-of-3 in the first half, but ended up scoring 11 points on 5-of-11. The team’s leader in scoring was C.J. Wilcher, who had a career-high 22 points in the loss on 7-of-13.

Nebraska had a difficult time finding the basket early in the game. The Huskers didn’t score in the first three minutes and had two blocked shots during that span. NU finally got on the board with a dunk from Bandoumel off an IU turnover at the 16-minute mark. That was the only bucket for Nebraska until Bandoumel drained a three at the 13-minute mark. Meanwhile, IU ran out to an 10-2 lead before the first media timeout.

Nebraska gained some traction on offense in the second half after NU went on a 6-0 run to open the half, and when Wilcher went off on his own 7-0 run, but IU was just too much for NU to handle.

It wasn’t just with pure scoring that Griesel’s absence was felt.

Griesel averages 4.9 assists per game and had at least six assists in Nebraska’s last three games. Compare that to Nebraska’s assists in general on Wednesday: They had 10 as a team for the game and four in the first half. For context, Nebraska’s season-low in team assists is nine in the loss to St. John’s.

Nebraska only managed 25 rebounds against Indiana. Compare that to the 12 Griesel had earlier this week against Creighton. Against CU, NU had 42 rebounds. The season low, before Wednesday, for NU was 29 against Boston College.

It’s too early to know if Griesel will be available for Saturday’s clash against No. 5 Purdue.

“I know he progressively got worse as the day went on,” Hoiberg said of Griesel’s condition. “Hopefully, get back, get some fluids in him and hopefully get him back against arguably the team that’s playing better than anybody in the country right now.

“We’ll re-evaluate it when we get home and be cautious with him. We still have a long season.”

Indiana’s defense caused Nebraska to struggle

Part of Nebraska’s offensive woes can be attributed to Griesel’s absence, but one player doesn’t make a team.

In the first half, Indiana snagged 18 defensive rebounds, blocked four shots and grabbed four steals. That fourth steal came in the final seconds of the first half after Trayce Jackson-Davis got his hands on a bad pass from Bandoumel and Race Thompson ended the half with an exclamation point of a dunk to put IU up by 13 at the break. That was a big shot in the foot for Nebraska. NU could have narrowed IU’s lead to single digits on that possession before halftime.

Hoiberg said Indiana’s length and physicality was the difference in the first half.

“If you don’t have movement, you’re not going to be effective and that showed in the first half,” Hoiberg said. “Once we got the offense in front of our bench, I thought our movement really improved.”

After halftime, Wilcher caught fire and NU played through Derrick Walker more. That showed in the box score.

In the first half, NU shot 36.7% from the field. That bumped to 50% in the second.

Trayce Jackson-Davis balls out and NU has no answer

For just the third time in Indiana school history, a Hoosier has recorded a triple-double.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, arguably one of the best players in the conference, scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He also added three blocks.

No Nebraska opponent had ever achieved a triple-double. Ever.

Strong start to second half again + adjustments

Nebraska has had strong starts to their second halves recently, and even with NU not playing its best basketball in the first half.

NU went on a 6-0 run to start the second frame before Indiana got its first bucket after intermission. At the first media timeout, C.J. Wilcher had already scored six points in the second half alone. Wilcher ended up scoring 17 points in the second half.

At one point, the Huskers rallied to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to just seven as NU capitalized on Wilcher’s offensive aggression. To get NU to that point, Wilcher single-handedly went on a 7-0 run. But Indiana went on a momentum-changing 17-2 run to give the Hoosiers what was their biggest lead of the game at 22.

As far as the other adjustments that were made:

For one, Walker’s first two shots of the game were blocked. He made the next four buckets of the first half to put him at nine points at the break. He finished the game with 5-of-7 for 11 points.

And then in general, Nebraska started the game shooting 2-of-13 (15%) before adjusting to Indiana’s defense. They finished the first half at 11-of-30 (36.7%) and shot 50% in the second half on 13-26.