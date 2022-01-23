Fred fights back: Husker coach defends himself after accountability questions

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg's critics are outspoken and, as Nebraska fans learned this week, sometimes inside the Huskers’ own locker room.
Guard Kobe Webster caused a stir when he implied on a local radio show that Hoiberg’s Huskers had accountability issues.
“Who is the guy? It’s a weird dynamic,” Webster said when asked about team leaders. “I’ll say this because I’ve had this conversation with Coach (Hoiberg). This isn’t a secret ... he always talks about player-led teams. How can you expect another player to hold his teammate accountable if the coaches don’t hold them accountable?”
After last Tuesday's interview, Webster met with Hoiberg on Thursday. By Friday, Webster walked back his comments.
He said he didn’t have bad intentions and never meant to call anyone out. But he may have also ignited a fire within his coach.
Hoiberg learned during his time coaching the Chicago Bulls not to regard external criticisms, but he couldn’t ignore this one.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Hoiberg said Friday when asked about Webster's soundbite. “I feel I’ve had some pretty good success (at) the places I’ve been. Obviously, it hasn’t happened here yet. But I plan on it happening here. I’m 100% confident.”
That’s twice in two weeks Hoiberg has reminded NU fans of his track record. In last week’s interview with The World-Herald, he cited his Iowa State teams as evidence that playmakers don’t have to be point guards. He pointed to his playing days with the Timberwolves as evidence that attitude — not age — wins close games.
Those proclamations don’t come from happy coaches. And with a 20-58 (5-42 Big Ten) record through three seasons, why would Hoiberg be smiling?
The struggles, Hoiberg said Friday, have been caused in part by circumstance.
In 2019, Hoiberg built his first roster almost from scratch after the top seven scorers from Tim Miles' last team either graduated, transferred or left early for the NBA draft.
His second team was derailed by a monthlong COVID-19 pause. And the third one has rarely been intact because of injuries to Trey McGowens (NU’s best leader and defender) and Wilhelm Breidenbach.
“We've been through more adversity in three years than you go through in a lifetime (with) what we've dealt with since we got here in this job,” Hoiberg said.
Excuses or reasons? That’s for Athletic Director Trev Alberts to decide.
It’s never a good sign when coaches start playing defense. But the foundation of any good defense is the effort put into it.
In other words, Hoiberg cares, as he’s proved the past two weeks. About NU’s record, about the program’s future and about his perception as the Huskers’ leader.
This is the coach who transformed Iowa State from a basement-dweller into the Big 12’s best. Quickly. So fast that former Bulls General Manager Gar Foreman picked him to resurrect one of the NBA’s emblematic franchises.
That plan didn’t work in Chicago. And through three seasons, it hasn’t worked at Nebraska.
During that span, Hoiberg's star has lost some luster. Fans may have forgotten why he ascended through the coaching ranks so quickly in the first place.
Hoiberg hasn’t, though. The Big 12 tournament title, the Sweet 16 run and the NBA playoff appearance (if only Rajon Rondo had stayed healthy against the Celtics) are still fresh in his mind. He’s still The Mayor, the basketball lifer whose hoop successes far outnumber the failures.
He shares the public’s frustration with NU’s performance — “I can’t tell you how many sleepless nights I’ve had,” he said last week. He’s tired of losing. But he might also be tired of Husker Nation questioning whether he’s capable of changing the program's course.
He has been where NU wants to go. He’s flipped a program’s fortunes before. And he thinks he can do it again.