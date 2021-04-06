Fred Hoiberg adds Nate Loenser as full-time assistant for Nebraska basketball

Hoiberg announced the hiring of Nate Loenser — who worked with Hoiberg with the Chicago Bulls and at Iowa State — to the staff as a full-time assistant. He replaces Sadler, who moves to the special assistant to the head coach role Lutz held for the past two seasons. Lutz left NU to pursue his own assistant coaching options.

“This is the third time I had a chance to add Nate to my staff and believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with,” Hoiberg said Tuesday in a press release. “He was a valuable member of our staff that won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles in Ames. In Chicago, he did a remarkable job with our G League team in its first season, as we had more than a dozen players recalled or sign with other NBA teams. He has earned the respect of players around the league because of his ability to relate with players, and to help them reach their goals. We are pleased to welcome Nate and his family to Lincoln.”