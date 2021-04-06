Fred Hoiberg adds Nate Loenser as full-time assistant for Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg executed a coaching staff shuffle on Tuesday by hiring a new assistant and moving another assistant, Doc Sadler, to the role recently vacated by Bobby Lutz.
Hoiberg announced the hiring of Nate Loenser — who worked with Hoiberg with the Chicago Bulls and at Iowa State — to the staff as a full-time assistant. He replaces Sadler, who moves to the special assistant to the head coach role Lutz held for the past two seasons. Lutz left NU to pursue his own assistant coaching options.
Loenser was Hoiberg’s director of player personnel at Iowa State for two seasons, an assistant with the Chicago Bulls for three seasons, and head coach of the Bulls’ G League team, the Windy City Bulls, for a season. He also coached Chicago’s Summer League team in 2019.
“This is the third time I had a chance to add Nate to my staff and believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with,” Hoiberg said Tuesday in a press release. “He was a valuable member of our staff that won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles in Ames. In Chicago, he did a remarkable job with our G League team in its first season, as we had more than a dozen players recalled or sign with other NBA teams. He has earned the respect of players around the league because of his ability to relate with players, and to help them reach their goals. We are pleased to welcome Nate and his family to Lincoln.”
Loenser is known as an offensive-minded coach who specializes in player development, which is one reason why he’s a full-time assistant, with on-court coaching privileges during practices and games, and Sadler, NU’s defensive strategist, is moving to the special assistant role. Much of the time in 2020, Hoiberg and Armon Gates handled on-court development of players while Sadler coordinated defense and NU’s lead assistant, Matt Abdelmassih, handled recruiting and player acquisition.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH