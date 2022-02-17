Fred Hoiberg and Hallice Cooke are bonded by the lifelines in their chests

LINCOLN — Their connection begins with the bulge that reflects off their mirror in the mornings.

Every day, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg sees his pacemaker, shaped like a Zippo lighter, protruding between his pec and shoulder. Graduate assistant Hallice Cooke sees the rectangular outline from his loop recorder buried 3 inches deep in his chest.

Cooke’s recorder, which monitors his heartbeat like an electrocardiogram, took seven minutes to install. He remained awake for the procedure, and he says his heart condition — hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — is “much less serious” than Hoiberg's.

Hoiberg’s pacemaker, which shocks his heart into action when it beats too slowly or off rhythm, was installed after doctors nicked his conduction system (which controls the heartbeat) during a several-hour surgery to remove an enlargement on his aortic root. The complication had a 1% chance of happening.

Bad tickers forced both men to retire from basketball. Hoiberg never played an NBA game after his surgery. Cooke, who played college ball at Oregon State, Iowa State (for one year under Hoiberg) and Nevada, said his heart complications scared international teams from signing him.

They’re reminded of that pain every time they look in the mirror. But then they consider the alternative, realize the trials they overcame and the strength they displayed while doing so.

Today, Cooke says, he views his bulge as a valuable teaching tool, a lesson in perseverance and hard evidence that no opportunity is guaranteed.

“You don’t know how much the game means to you until it gets taken away from you,” Cooke tells players. “Coach and I can both attest to that. And as tough as this season has been, I think players can learn a lot from that lesson right there.

“Make every day count, because the game could be taken away.”

CAREER INTERRUPTED

Pick any spot behind the arc, inside a gym or outside with a breeze. No warmups.

Cooke says he can still hit 10 consecutive 3-pointers from any position on any court.

“That’s not normal right there,” Cooke said. “That’s professional.”

Cooke felt he was on that track as a college player. The 6-foot-3 guard had never averaged more than eight points per game, but he also never shot worse than 37% from 3. He shot 46.5% as a freshman at Oregon State when he was an honorable mention on the Pac-12’s all-freshman team. As shooting became a premium, he figured he could play professionally.

But one summer day in 2016, during a pickup run at LA Fitness, Cooke began feeling lightheaded. He remembers subbing himself out, then sitting on a bench, then — nothing. His eyes blinked open to his friends standing over him, concern on their faces. He’d fainted.

After a few minutes, Cooke stood up and resumed playing. He went home without checking his pulse or calling a doctor.

He hadn’t eaten breakfast, he thought to himself. He’d been out the night before.

“When you’re young, you don’t think about taking care of your body,” Cooke said. “You just run and go.”

Cooke kept the same approach throughout that summer, during which he continued fainting “occasionally.” He never considered it a problem until he transferred to Nevada in June of 2016.

The transfer required a physical, and an EKG test revealed abnormally high “T” waves. Soon after, doctors diagnosed Cooke with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the wall between the bottom chambers in a person’s heart thicken, which can interrupt the heart’s blood flow. In basketball circles, they call it Hank Gathers Disease, named for the Loyola Marymount player who died during a game in 1990.

In late July, Cooke announced that his career was over. He’d remain at Nevada as a student volunteer, but he would never play again.

His mother couldn’t fathom the news.

“My mom couldn't believe that I put so much work in to have it end that way,” Cooke said. “She's like, ‘He played all these sports since he was a little boy. He never had (any) heart problems.'

“'There’s just no way.'”

MAKING A COMEBACK

Hoiberg dialed Cooke’s number as soon as he heard the news. When Cooke answered, Hoiberg delivered a dose of hope.

“If you want to play again, you have options,” Hoiberg told him.

Hoiberg had lived Cooke’s pain 10 years earlier, when he retired from the NBA because of health concerns. After doctors installed his pacemaker, Hoiberg worked eight months straight with one goal in mind.

“I wanted to go out on my own terms,” he said.

By the end of 2006, Hoiberg had worked himself back into peak playing shape. Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns offered Hoiberg a contract in 2006. “If you can run 3-point line to 3-point line, you can play for me,” Phoenix coach Mike D’Antoni told Hoiberg.

He could, but was it worth the risk?

Hoiberg had a wife and four children to consider. The NBA had never seen a player with a pacemaker (still hasn’t). What if he crashed into somebody? What if he fell on his chest wrong?

“I just didn't want to be the first guy,” Hoiberg said. “(I) didn't want to be the trial run for a guy that had never played with a pacemaker before.”

Cooke’s condition didn’t require a pacemaker, though. And after Hoiberg connected Cooke with Hoiberg’s doctors in Minnesota, they referred him to a heart specialist in New York.

The doctor monitored Cooke’s heart while he ran on a treadmill. After 25 minutes, the tests showed no irregularities. Cooke’s heart had shrunk back to a manageable size. It had room enough to pump blood through his body again, which reduced his risk for fainting. Doctors cleared him to play during the 2016-17 season while he sat out because of transfer rules. And the following season turned out to be one of Cooke’s most fulfilling.

He played 20 minutes per game on a Wolfpack team that finished 29-8, won the Mountain West Conference and advanced to the Sweet 16. He shot a career-best 47.8% from 3.

But when that run ended, so did Cooke’s comeback. Professional teams overseas would show interest until they saw his medicals. With a life-threatening heart condition (and two hip surgeries) on his résumé, they refused to take the risk.

Cooke never fainted during his final season at Nevada. His recorder has never detected another problem.

“But if you Google my name, those reports still come up about my career-ending (condition),” Cooke said. “It didn’t end my career. I ended up playing a whole ’nother season, and I was finishing first in sprints that offseason.

“Not only did I play, I was in tip-top shape, felt like I had a lot of basketball to play. I still can play a lot of basketball.”

A NEW RESPONSIBILITY

Not long ago, Cooke’s phone buzzed with a picture of an unconscious teenager from New Jersey.

The young man had passed out during a high school game minutes earlier. Paramedics were connecting wires to his heart.

“This kid’s been laying here for 30, 40 minutes,” Cooke’s friend texted. “I think he’s gone.”

Cooke said that exchange — and a talk with Hoiberg — motivated him to participate in this story. Most people, he said, don’t know his heart’s history. They haven’t seen the bulge from his loop recorder. He doesn’t like talking about it.

But he’s seen too many young players collapse on basketball courts. Some, like Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, get up. Others, like former Florida State big man Michael Ojo, Oklahoma State’s Tyrek Coger (whom Cooke played against at camps growing up) and the New Jersey teenager, do not.

“When I saw that, I'm just like, man, that could have been me so many times,” Cooke said of his text exchange. “It hits different. I passed out and I woke up on my own power. That kid didn't have that same fortune, the same luck.”

Cooke believes that fortune comes with responsibility. He feels compelled to remind people that they should get their hearts checked, monitor their heartbeats and, “if they feel themselves getting dizzy or lightheaded, and it’s a hot gym, take a moment to sit down.”

Hoiberg feels the same duty. When former NBA forward Ronny Turiaf, who was drafted the same day as Hoiberg’s surgery, learned he needed a similar procedure, Hoiberg called Turiaf to help prepare him for the road ahead.

He told Turiaf what he’s told several other open-heart patients. The surgery is not “routine,” like doctors say. You’ll lose weight — Hoiberg lost 25 pounds. The rehab will be long and painful. The mental tax will be as challenging as the physical.

His biggest piece of advice: Listen to your body.

“You're gonna have days where you just feel like a truck hit you,” Hoiberg said. “And if you try to fight through those, it's really gonna set you back. It's all about listening to your body and taking the recovery slow.”

Hoiberg’s advice helped Turiaf so much that Turiaf wore Hoiberg’s number (32) when he signed with the Timberwolves in 2013. He called Hoiberg a “father figure” in 2013 and said he and Hoiberg shared a “lifelong bond.”

Hoiberg feels the same about Turiaf, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, former NBA players Etan Thomas and Robert “Tractor” Traylor and any other member of the “zipper club,” which refers to the quarter-zip scar worn by open-heart surgery survivors.

Cooke doesn’t wear the same scar, but he understands the unease that comes with a quirky heartbeat. He knows how it feels to have basketball taken from him. And he knows what it looks like to be reminded of those realities every day.

Like Hoiberg, he’s reminded of the proof every morning.

”It's hard to accept (our conditions),” Hoiberg said. “But then I think every day we wake up and look in that mirror, we realize how fortunate we are to still be here and be in an active lifestyle, in a profession that we truly love.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.