Fred Hoiberg and Huskers aiming for 'our best basketball of the year' in Big Ten tournament

LINCOLN — Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg envisions a day when Big Ten tournaments aren’t the end of the line, but an exciting stop on the way to the NCAA tournament.
“I can’t wait to get this program to where, going into the tournament, we’re already in and we’re looking to improve our seed,” Hoiberg said. “That’s what this time of year is all about.”
For the second season in a row, as the No. 14 seed, NU’s goal of winning five games in five days — against the best league in college basketball — takes a sensible back seat to winning just one game Wednesday night against 11th-seeded Penn State or, more to the point, simply starting the game well.
Such a start is not a given in Lucas Oil Stadium. But it is probably a must if the Huskers (7-19 overall and 3-16 in the league) want to advance to a Thursday night game against sixth-seeded Wisconsin.
“Slow starts, we find ourselves playing catchup, have to dig ourselves out, and now we’re exhausted and have to fight to get over the hump, and then have to fight to sustain the hump,” forward Derrick Walker said.
The junior was alluding to the Huskers’ 79-78 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, in which the Wildcats grabbed a 16-point lead midway through the first half before Nebraska slowly chipped away it. NU took the lead with under five minutes left — and even led 75-71 with 2:22 left — before disputable referee calls and Nebraska’s own lack of execution marred the end.
The loss to Northwestern followed a 102-64 loss at Iowa. The Hawkeyes had a 23-11 lead after the opening ten minutes. Nebraska didn’t mount a comeback in that one.
“Starts have obviously been an issue for us,” Hoiberg said.
If Nebraska — tipping off 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Minnesota-Northwestern game that begins the event — can find its early footing, a third exciting game with the Nittany Lions (10-13 and 7-12) is likely.
NU won the first contest 62-61 in Happy Valley. There, the Huskers forged a big lead and held on, just barely, thanks to a Teddy Allen basket and several key defensive plays by Walker. In the rematch, Allen’s 41 points weren’t enough, as PSU pulled out an 86-83 thriller. Allen left the Husker program six days after that game.
Hoiberg said Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry has done a “phenomenal” job steering the Nittany Lions out of their own COVID pause into playing their best basketball of the season. PSU has won three of its past four, including a 66-61 win Sunday night over Maryland. Like Nebraska, Penn State fell behind by double digits early in the game and mounted a big second half comeback. Unlike NU, PSU held on after finishing the game on a 17-6 run, getting 31 points from Seth Lundy and 17 from Myreon Jones, who is averaging 23.5 points in two games against Nebraska this season.
The Huskers on Monday were worried about Penn State forward John Harrar, who has 14 offensive rebounds vs. NU this season.
“That’s my matchup,” Walker said. “I take that personally. Even if all 14 weren’t on me, I feel like all of them were on me. I have to come into that game knowing I have to outplay my man, I have to outplay my matchup, and I have to keep him off the boards in order for us to have a chance to win that game.”
Rebounding. Fewer turnovers. The kind of start Wednesday night that keeps the Huskers from emergency mode. Nebraska can do — and has done — those things, Hoiberg said, in the past ten games, despite a compressed schedule, despite battling the fatigue that comes with recovering from COVID, which nearly the entire team has had.
“If we find a way to win that Illinois game — which we lost in overtime, we had some really tough things go against us — and we win yesterday, we’re 5-5 in our last ten,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately we didn’t, but we’re playing some pretty good basketball. In this league, to be able to do that, after everything we’ve been through, I think says a lot about the character of our group. We’ve just got to find a way to play our best basketball of the year.”
Notes
» While the Big Ten is allowing roughly 8,000 fans into Lucas Oil Stadium for games — a nice reward for teams after a league schedule without fans — the dome, Hoiberg said, makes for a tough shooting environment.
“It’s a completely different background vibe, shooting the ball,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to get a half an hour shootaround time on the day of the game, and it’s going to have to be all shooting, just trying to get used to that background.”
NU’s shooting has improved in recent weeks. The team has hit at least 12 3-pointers four times in the last month and four of its ten best shooting performances this season have come in the past six games.
“Believe me — I know this as much as anybody — it’s hard to play this game when you don’t have confidence,” Hoiberg said. “So to be able to knock down a few and get on a little bit of a roll and a little bit of a rhythm has done wonders for our shooting numbers. Now we’ve got to get back to guarding again.”
» The Huskers have won three first-round Big Ten games, all under coach Tim Miles: Tenth-seeded Nebraska beat seventh-seeded Purdue 57-55 in 2013; No. 11 seed NU beat 14th-seeded Rutgers 89-72 in 2016; and the 12th-seeded Huskers beat 12th-seeded Rutgers 68-61 in 2019. Overall, the Huskers are 5-9 in the Big Ten Tournament, with two wins each in 2016 and 2019. Twice, Penn State has faced Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten tournament and won both games, 68-65 in 2015 and 76-67 in 2017. In both games, PSU was the No. 13 seed, while NU was No. 12.
» Hoiberg is 7-4 in conference tournaments, including a 0-1 record in the Big Ten and a 7-3 record in the Big 12, where Hoiberg won conference tournament titles in 2014 and 2015.
» Only one Nebraska team has ever competed in Lucas Oil Stadium: The 2012 Husker football team that lost 70-31 to Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.
Nebraska basketball defeats Rutgers
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH