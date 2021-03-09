Fred Hoiberg and Huskers aiming for 'our best basketball of the year' in Big Ten tournament

The Huskers on Monday were worried about Penn State forward John Harrar, who has 14 offensive rebounds vs. NU this season.

“That’s my matchup,” Walker said. “I take that personally. Even if all 14 weren’t on me, I feel like all of them were on me. I have to come into that game knowing I have to outplay my man, I have to outplay my matchup, and I have to keep him off the boards in order for us to have a chance to win that game.”

Rebounding. Fewer turnovers. The kind of start Wednesday night that keeps the Huskers from emergency mode. Nebraska can do — and has done — those things, Hoiberg said, in the past ten games, despite a compressed schedule, despite battling the fatigue that comes with recovering from COVID, which nearly the entire team has had.

“If we find a way to win that Illinois game — which we lost in overtime, we had some really tough things go against us — and we win yesterday, we’re 5-5 in our last ten,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately we didn’t, but we’re playing some pretty good basketball. In this league, to be able to do that, after everything we’ve been through, I think says a lot about the character of our group. We’ve just got to find a way to play our best basketball of the year.”

