Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball staying busy amid retooling of roster

Before transfers were so prevalent and Name, Image and Likeness deals were allowed, Fred Hoiberg used to exhale during the few months after a college basketball season.

Not anymore. Hoiberg said he was “almost busier than you ever are” this offseason. The Huskers have added six players (three transfers) and a new assistant since the 2021 season ended. And during Hoiberg’s radio appearance Wednesday night, he broke down NU’s new-look roster..

One theme between NU’s newcomers: winning pedigree. Transfers Sam Griesel and Juwan Gary have played in the NCAA Tournament. Emmanuel Bandoumel never played through a losing season at SMU. Jamarques Lawrence won a state title at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey. Ramel Lloyd’s Sierra Canyon (CA) team went 26-5 his senior season. And junior college big man Blaise Keita helped Coffeyville win an NJCAA national championship in 2020-21.

“We’re starting to build (the program) with guys that have had success,” Hoiberg said.

Another theme: immediate impacts from the young players. Lloyd and Lawrence face a steep learning curve coming from high school, but Hoiberg thinks the competition they played against will help them catch on quick. He expects them and Keita to exceed the usual newcomer expectations.

The transfers – Gary, Griesel, and Bandoumel – all stand at least 6-foot-4, and they’re all long and aggressive. Hoiberg says Nebraska fans will “love” watching Gary, whose rebounding prowess, combined with NU’s influx of size, has inspired Hoiberg to “completely change” NU’s philosophy on offensive rebounding.

“I think we’ve got guys who can just flat out go get the ball,” Hoiberg said. “We’re gonna have better physicality, better length across the board. It should create some excitement.”

Other notes from Hoiberg’s radio appearance:

Three former Huskers turned pro this offseason. Bryce and Trey McGowens declared for the NBA draft. Lat Mayen began his professional career in Australia.

Hoiberg said Mayen should have a long career in his native country. He believes Trey McGowens will land on an NBA summer league roster and earn a training camp invite. And Hoiberg said Bryce McGowens, a projected first-round draft pick, is garnering interest from every NBA team.

Both Mayen and Trey McGowens came to Nebraska via transfers. And Hoiberg believes his continued track record of producing pros will help attract future portal additions.

“We’ve had a track record of helping transfers get to the highest level,” Hoiberg said.

C.J. Wilcher has lost “a lot” of weight, according to Hoiberg. The Huskers’ coach said his sophomore shooting guard has bought into nutrition this summer, and Wilcher looks quicker and more explosive as a result.

“You’re gonna be amazed at what his body looks like,” Hoiberg said. “It’s gonna open a lot of thins for him on both ends of the floor.”

Hoiberg said Wilhelm Breidenbach’s rehab is progressing as scheduled. The sophomore big man, who suffered a season-ending knee injury just 10 games into his freshman season, participated in jump testing last week, and the results matched his pre-injury highs.

NU will use a “slow and cautious” touch with Breidenbach’s return, but Hoiberg said Breidenbach is “in a really good place” to be cleared for full activity when practice begins this fall.

Sophomore big man Oleg Kojenets has impressed Hoiberg with his jumps shot. Hoiberg said Kojenets shot a “knuckleball” during his freshman season but has improved his fundamentals significantly. Sixth-year senior Derrick Walker, whose return Hoiberg deemed as important as any offseason move, has extended his shooting range, too.

