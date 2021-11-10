Fred Hoiberg believes Nebraska basketball's 2022 class brings 'championship pedigree'

LINCOLN — Four recruits notarized their commitment to Nebraska during Wednesday’s early signing period.
Forward Blaise Keita, the top-ranked junior college player in the country, will join the Huskers next season after one more season at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Keita led Coffeyville to a national championship last season, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the championship game against Cowley.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg believes Keita’s “championship pedigree” can be an intangible asset for the Huskers. He likes Keita’s mid-range jumper, too, and Hoiberg plans to extend the big man’s range. But one day after Nebraska allowed 23 offensive rebounds against Western Illinois, Nebraska’s coach highlighted Keita’s 6-foot-11, 230-pound build.
The Huskers could use a body like that.
“(He’s a) physical presence,” Hoiberg said. “He can be a great rebounder on both ends on the inside. … He’s a guy that can defend the post one-on-one, just because of the size and physicality.”
Nebraska likes Ramel Lloyd Jr., a three-star high school senior from Sierra Canyon (Calif.), and Nebraska’s fifth-highest rated commit since 247 started tracking players, for the same reason. Lloyd stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 190 pounds, and Hoiberg called positional size “very important” to his team. Hoiberg mentioned Toronto Raptors forward Dalano Banton, who led the Huskers in rebounding last season, when discussing Lloyd’s impact on the Huskers.
He also called Lloyd a “really good” playmaker and shooter. Lloyd’s size helps there, too, enabling him to see passing lanes and shoot over defenders.
“He’s just a well-rounded, versatile basketball player,” Hoiberg said. “You get a player that has great positional size and really good versatility, he’ll just be a really good all-round fit for our team.”
The same goes for Denim Dawson (Southern California Academy), a three-star forward who committed to Nebraska in October and, as he announced Tuesday, will enroll in December. Dawson began the recruiting cycle as a 2021 prospect and reclassified to 2022 with hopes to boost his recruiting stock. But after committing to Nebraska, he’s eager begin his college career.
“It's gonna accelerate (Dawson’s) learning curve by being here for the second semester,” Hoiberg said, and the Huskers are excited to have him. Hoiberg said Nebraska “fell in love” with Dawson because of his “old-school” mentality. In addition to Dawson’s high-flying athleticism and reliable shooting stroke, the Huskers are excited about his defensive communication and rugged ethos.
“He does a lot of little things that you can't teach,” Hoiberg said. “So we're really excited to bring Denim on board for the second semester and get him started out in our system.”
Jamarques Lawrence, a three-star guard from Plainfield, N.J., won’t join Dawson until next year, but he fits the Huskers just as well. Hoiberg said Lawrence has a “beautiful” shooting stroke that he’s comfortable employing off the dribble or off the catch. And as C.J. Wilcher, Keon Edwards and Kesei Tominaga have proven this season, quality shooting is a quick ticket to playing time at Nebraska.
“The more floor spacing you have, the better your offense generally looks,” Hoiberg said. “Hopefully, we’re forcing the defense to collapse in and (we need to) keep good spacing and be able to knock down shots. Jamarques — he’s a guy that can really shoot the ball.”
After adding Lawrence on Oct. 29, the Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class ranks 34th in the country and seventh in the Big Ten. Nebraska has 15 players under scholarship for next season, 12 for 2022-23 and 11 for 2023-24.