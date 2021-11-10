Fred Hoiberg believes Nebraska basketball's 2022 class brings 'championship pedigree'

He also called Lloyd a “really good” playmaker and shooter. Lloyd’s size helps there, too, enabling him to see passing lanes and shoot over defenders.

“He’s just a well-rounded, versatile basketball player,” Hoiberg said. “You get a player that has great positional size and really good versatility, he’ll just be a really good all-round fit for our team.”

The same goes for Denim Dawson (Southern California Academy), a three-star forward who committed to Nebraska in October and, as he announced Tuesday, will enroll in December. Dawson began the recruiting cycle as a 2021 prospect and reclassified to 2022 with hopes to boost his recruiting stock. But after committing to Nebraska, he’s eager begin his college career.

“It's gonna accelerate (Dawson’s) learning curve by being here for the second semester,” Hoiberg said, and the Huskers are excited to have him. Hoiberg said Nebraska “fell in love” with Dawson because of his “old-school” mentality. In addition to Dawson’s high-flying athleticism and reliable shooting stroke, the Huskers are excited about his defensive communication and rugged ethos.

“He does a lot of little things that you can't teach,” Hoiberg said. “So we're really excited to bring Denim on board for the second semester and get him started out in our system.”