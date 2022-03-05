Fred Hoiberg credits Trey McGowens for Nebraska's recent success

LINCOLN — Thirty games in, during the last week of the regular season, Nebraska men's basketball is finally playing the way its coach envisioned.

Entering Sunday’s game at Wisconsin, the Huskers are running their offense with pace and purpose. They’re fighting through rough patches, and they’re making shots — NU shot 51.2% from 3 and 53.6% overall in wins over Penn State and Ohio State this week.

What changed? How did this happen? Why now?

Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg pointed at Trey McGowens, the player Nebraska was missing for 11 one of its 21 losses, the player Hoiberg said was the Huskers’ “heart and soul” on the night McGowens broke his foot and the player who Hoiberg believes has catalyzed the Huskers’ recent success.

“I can't tell you how much it means to have this guy back on the floor full time with his timing back and with his conditioning back,” Hoiberg said. “You see how much he means to our team took five shots the other night, (and) you could argue he was the player of the game for us with everything that he provides — from the defense, (to) leadership to making the right play. He’s just doing everything for our team right now.”

Beginning with Nebraska’s senior night loss to Iowa, which Hoiberg believes kick-started NU’s recent success, McGowens is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while shooting 64.7% from the field and 60% (3 of 5) on 3-pointers. The junior said Saturday that he’s felt more under control in recent games, which was not always the case during his first nine games back.

McGowens committed 18 turnovers during that stretch, before which Hoiberg said McGowens participated in “about 2.5 practices.” McGowens thought his weightlifting sessions would prepare him to play, but he quickly learned that there’s no substitution for game reps.

“The game was super fast when I first got back,” McGowens said. “It was hard to stop on a dime and everything was just super fast. It was super hard to make reads. It’s definitely starting to slow down.”

Case in point: McGowens has committed just one turnover in his last three games. Nebraska has committed only 27 as a team, which is their lowest three-game total since, ironically, their first three games of the season, which are also the only three McGowens played in before breaking his foot.

McGowens can’t take all the credit for NU’s resurgence. Hoiberg said Alonzo Verge, who has dished 23 assists compared to six turnovers in his last three games, is playing as well as any point guard in the country right now. And Bryce McGowens, whom both Hoiberg and Trey McGowens believe should win Big Ten Freshman of the Year next week, scored 51 points on 28 shots against Penn State and Ohio State.

But in Hoiberg’s opinion, Trey McGowens’ presence has made the difference. He’s absorbed some of the Huskers’ playmaking load. He’s made life miserable on opposing scorers. And NU’s huddles had more energy the moment he returned.

With their human heartbeat in tow, it’s no wonder the Huskers are showing life again.

“It's important to have that experience on the floor,” Hoiberg said. Bryce (came) into this thing wide eyed, and (it) took him a little time to understand what this thing was all about. It helps Bryce to have a guy like Trey on the floor. It helps Alonzo to have a guy like Trey on the floor that can go out and make plays. … Hopefully, we can finish strong.”

Confidence with every made jumper

Nebraska has added another layer to its offense in recent weeks. Hoiberg said Saturday that the Huskers are using more misdirection to confuse defenses before beginning their ball-screen actions.

Those actions are working because NU is running them with pace. And the Huskers’ confidence is growing with every made jumper.

“When that thing goes in the hole, it looks pretty damn good,” Hoiberg said. “I don't care what you're running.”

Reason behind late-season surge

Nebraska’s best stretch of the season began one day after NU athletics director Trev Alberts announced Hoiberg would return for another season. Any correlation?

“I don’t know,” Hoiberg said. “I certainly didn’t prepare any different. I was still going out there doing everything I could to try to get our team ready to play.”

Trey McGowens echoed Hoiberg’s comments, saying the Huskers didn’t talk about their coach’s job status. McGowens believes a better culture of accountability is a bigger reason for Nebraska’s late-season surge.

“I feel like everyone just had to buy in and not take it personally,” McGowens said. “... I feel like there's a way to hold each other accountable, but I feel like you have to be able to pick them up as well so they can take the message. I feel like whenever we started doing that, things started to turn around.”

Battling Wisconsin

Sunday’s game against Wisconsin will be the stiffest test of Nebraska’s improvement. The Badgers are playing for an outright Big Ten title on Senior Day, and the Huskers expect an intense road environment.

“We know we're in for a tough battle tomorrow with what is at stake for Wisconsin,” Hoiberg said. “With senior night, I know it's gonna be very emotional in that building. It's gonna be very loud in that building.”

Freshman of the year

With one game left in the regular season, Hoiberg and Trey McGowens both made their final cases for Bryce McGowens as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hoiberg said Bryce is the rare freshman who has improved as the season has progressed. Trey pointed to Bryce’s consistency — he’s scored 15 or more points in 18 of 30 games. And “there's not a lot of teams across the country that are putting the ball in the hands of freshmen late in games,” Hoiberg said.

The award will be announced before the conference tournament next week. McGowens’ stiffest competition is Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, who is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in Big Ten play on 54% shooting and 47.5% from 3. McGowens is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in conference play on 45.4% shooting and 28.9% from 3.

