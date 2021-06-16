Fred Hoiberg has plenty of reasons to be excited for next season

“We feel really good about the returning group we do have,” he said. “About 80% of our minutes, 80% of our scoring is back from a year ago and had some success within the system, especially late in the year. That can give us momentum heading into this offseason. Then (they are) helping some of our new guys along.

“You look at a couple of our transfers, C.J. (Wilcher) and Keon (Edwards), who are still freshmen technically because last year didn’t count. ... To have a group that can help them along in the system, I’ve been very impressed with both those guys, their skill level and skill set. Now, ask the returning players to help them along in the process and get acclimated as quickly as possible, so we don’t skip a beat.”

Hoiberg hopes the excitement around Nebraska spreads, not only to the fanbase but also to those players who could help play a part in the program’s success in the future.