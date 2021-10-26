Fred Hoiberg hopes Huskers 'get off on the right foot' in Nebraska basketball exhibition

Hoiberg, who called Wednesday’s exhibition a “learning opportunity,” is excited to to see if his Huskers can apply practice teachings to in-game strategy. Two areas he’ll watch closely: ball-handling and rebounding.

After losing his top two rebounders from last season — Dalano Banton (5.9 per game) and Teddy Allen (4.7) — Hoiberg said Nebraska has allowed too many second-chance points during practices.

And after leading the Big Ten last season with 14.1 turnovers per game, Hoiberg is again concerned about his team’s ball security. The Huskers showed promise in that area for awhile but have since “reverted” to bad habits.

“I've talked about that since day one,” Hoiberg said. "... In our league, you have to find a way to compete on the glass and you can't give away possessions. If you do that, you put yourself in a very difficult position.”

Big Ten play is still over a month away, but Hoiberg believes habits build early. So beginning Wednesday, Hoiberg wants to see players following his fundamental teachings. Play hard, make the easy play and provide the crowd with energy.

And this time, he hopes the Huskers bring the energy earlier.