Fred Hoiberg hopes Huskers 'get off on the right foot' in Nebraska basketball exhibition

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg still remembers how long it took his first Nebraska team to find its footing at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
During the Huskers’ home-opening exhibition in 2019, they fell behind 10-2 against Doane, missed six of their first eight shots and trailed for five minutes.
“It was just so hyped up,” Hoiberg remembered Monday.
When Peru State comes to Lincoln at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska will bring double the talent and triple the anticipation that followed Hoiberg’s first team. This year’s Husker squad could be the most talented in school history. And Husker fans haven’t seen Nebraska play a game live in two years.
So the first step toward making 2021-22 a success will be overcoming emotion.
“There will probably be a lot butterflies for our guys,” Hoiberg said. “There's an excitement in the air, no doubt."
Hoiberg, who called Wednesday’s exhibition a “learning opportunity,” is excited to to see if his Huskers can apply practice teachings to in-game strategy. Two areas he’ll watch closely: ball-handling and rebounding.
After losing his top two rebounders from last season — Dalano Banton (5.9 per game) and Teddy Allen (4.7) — Hoiberg said Nebraska has allowed too many second-chance points during practices.
And after leading the Big Ten last season with 14.1 turnovers per game, Hoiberg is again concerned about his team’s ball security. The Huskers showed promise in that area for awhile but have since “reverted” to bad habits.
“I've talked about that since day one,” Hoiberg said. "... In our league, you have to find a way to compete on the glass and you can't give away possessions. If you do that, you put yourself in a very difficult position.”
Big Ten play is still over a month away, but Hoiberg believes habits build early. So beginning Wednesday, Hoiberg wants to see players following his fundamental teachings. Play hard, make the easy play and provide the crowd with energy.
And this time, he hopes the Huskers bring the energy earlier.
“I'm just looking for guys to go out there and hopefully play well, shake off some of the rust," Hoiberg said. “Hopefully get off on the right foot, be able to carry some of that over. If we don’t, we have a lot of things to learn from.”
Projected starting lineups
Nebraska (7-20 in 2020-21)
F — Lat Mayen, 6-9, Jr., 8.1 ppg
F — Derrick Walker, 6-9, Jr., 5.9
F — Bryce McGowens, 6-7, Fr., N/A
G — Alonzo Verge, 6-3, Sr., 14.0
G – Trey McGowens, 6-4, Jr., 10.7
Peru State (9-15 in 2020-21)
F — Isaac Simpson, 6-8, Sr.
F — Amitai Afenjar, 6-6, Jr.
F — DJ Fields, 6-6, Jr.
G — Skyler Wilson, 6-1, Fr.
G — Henry Tanksley, 6-4, Fr.
Storylines to watch
Nebraska won’t look perfect, Hoiberg won’t solve his rotation and the result won’t count. But for the first time in 606 days, Nebraska will play a home basketball game in front of its fans.
The Huskers will host Peru State, a team they haven’t seen on film. And Hoiberg still considers Nebraska to be in “the evaluation stage” of its development. So along with a win, the Huskers hope they earn clarity about their team ahead of their Nov. 9 season opener against Western Illinois.
“You always learn a lot about yourself the first time you go against other opponents,” Hoiberg said. "Transition defense is always going to be behind where you want it, but you get that on film, you learn from it to get better from it.”
Nebraska will hold practice Wednesday morning, giving its exhibition a two-a-days feel. Hoiberg said rotations will be scripted and he’ll decide on a starting lineup after Tuesday’s practice.
Beyond that, he can’t be sure how the Huskers will look. He’ll learn alongside the fans. And with that in mind, here are a few storylines to monitor:
» Ball security: No Big Ten team took worse care of possessions last season than Nebraska with 14.1 turnovers per game. Improved spacing should open driving and passing lanes, but Hoiberg said the Huskers have struggled with turnovers during recent practices. And they’ll be playing loose with a big lead against Peru State.
» Rebounding: Nebraska will be undersized most nights, but Peru State’s tallest player is 6-foot-8. The Bobcats will miss plenty of shots against Nebraska’s length. The Huskers should dominate the glass.
» Small-ball lineups: Hoiberg has said he wants to experiment with Wilhelm Breidenbach at center this season. Will we get a glimpse of that five-out lineup this week? Who besides Lat Mayen can fill the stretch power forward role if Breidenbach is at center?
» Guard rotations: Nebraska has more guards than it can play consistent minutes. Keisei Tominaga, Kobe Webster, C.J. Wilcher and Quaran McPherson are fighting for two backup slots. Webster has incumbency on his side, and Wilcher has pedigree. But McPherson might be the best defender of the group. And we all saw what Tominaga did on Opening Night. Wilcher could also slide up to small forward to make room for one more player from this group.
» Bryce watch: Bryce McGowens did not assert himself on Opening Night, and that’s fine. But every data point on McGowens is noteworthy. How will Hoiberg involve his five-star freshman? Where does McGowens fit into Nebraska’s scoring hierarchy?
» Throttle down?: Nebraska will have numerous chances to push in transition against Peru State. Will Hoiberg ask them to slow it down to better evaluate their half-court aptitude — which should also be high against the Bobcats.
» Welcome home: Peru State forward Dedoch Chan briefly played on Time Miles’ last Nebraska team. Well, he practiced. Chan transferred two days before the Huskers played an exhibition.