Fred Hoiberg implores Huskers to make 'simple plays' in hard month of games

In two games since the COVID pause, Nebraska has made 6 of 32 3-pointers. Mayen has five of those. Mayen picked up three fouls in four first-half minutes and sat the bench as Minnesota staked a 45-30 halftime lead. The second half was closer, in part, because Mayen was available, and a threat.

Teddy Allen, benched as a coaches’ decision, was not available. It was one fewer weapon for Banton, whose 6-foot-9 frame and creativity make him a NBA prospect. But he’s struggled in the Big Ten with turnovers. In seven league games, Banton has 28 assists and 19 giveaways. He’s had nine turnovers in the past two games and, several times on Monday, he barreled into the lane to no avail.

Once, he turned down a pass to an open Kobe Webster to attempt a crossover layup. UM’s Marcus Carr stole the ball from Banton at the rim. At the end of the first half, Banton again appeared to turn down a screen designed for him to go toward the middle of the court, perhaps for a quick pass to Webster for a 3. Much like the start of the game, Banton went hard down the right wing, ignoring the corner shooter — in this case, Stevenson — only to be met 15 feet from the rim by a Gopher defender, who absorbed an offensive foul.