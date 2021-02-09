Fred Hoiberg implores Huskers to make 'simple plays' in hard month of games

LINCOLN — One minute into a 79-61 loss at Minnesota on Monday night, the Nebraska men’s basketball team began its pile driving.
NU point guard Dalano Banton, turning down a top-of-the-key screen from Derrick Walker, drove hard to his right into a Gopher double-team. At that moment, he still had a chance to kick out a pass to Trevor Lakes for a corner 3-pointer. Banton instead tried a double-clutch runner that barely reached the backboard.
It started a long night — for Banton, for Nebraska’s offense — of miscues that had coach Fred Hoiberg hot after the game. NU committed 18 turnovers 48 hours after committing 17 in a 66-56 loss at Michigan State. While some of Nebraska’s sloppiness can likely be chalked up to a COVID-related four-week layoff, many of the mistakes, Hoiberg said after the Minnesota loss, are so “careless” and “mindless” that there’s no excuse for them.
“Every day in practice I do about five simple play drills where we drive it in, converge on the ball, jump stop, reverse pivot, catch the ball with two hands, drive the next one, come to a jump stop, draw the defense, make the play,” Hoiberg said, describing what Nebraska is supposed to do when it runs into a double team. “But we’re just driving that thing into a pile right now.”
Like many teams, Nebraska wants to try and score early in the 30-second shot clock if an open, high-percentage look is available. Typically, for these Huskers, that shot has been a layup at the hoop. Banton scores often in that way, as do Trey McGowens and Shamiel Stevenson. There’s a reason why NU has 66 points in the paint since returning from its COVID layoff.
But sometimes, the defense congests the lane with two or more defenders, or a Husker driver is so far off to one side of the lane that getting to the rim is nearly impossible. It’s there, at that moment, where Hoiberg wants his simple plays drill to kick in.
With 13:40 left in the game, and NU trailing 51-39, it did.
McGowens knifed into the paint with his dribble, drew two defenders to him, and, with 22 seconds left on the shot clock, kicked out a pass to Stevenson, who hasn’t made a 3-pointer in league play and didn’t try. Stevenson swung the ball to Lat Mayen, who restarted the offense. Eventually, the ball made it back to Mayen, who hit a 3-pointer.
“Good basketball,” Big Ten network analyst and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein said. “Great basketball.”
That’s how Hoiberg wants his offense to work.
“When we move it, we’re pretty damn good, and when we trust it, when the guys out there have that level of trust, we’re pretty damn good,” Hoiberg said.
With a relatively new roster — that just had a month off — immediate trust can be hard to build. It’d help if Nebraska’s shooters — the few they have — hit shots.
Mayen is starting to. He’s making 33.3% from 3 in league play, and matched his career high with 15 points. But Lakes, recruited specifically for his 3-point shooting, didn’t take a shot Monday night in four minutes. Thor Thorbjarnarson, frigid all season, is shooting 9.1% from 3 in Big Ten play.
In two games since the COVID pause, Nebraska has made 6 of 32 3-pointers. Mayen has five of those. Mayen picked up three fouls in four first-half minutes and sat the bench as Minnesota staked a 45-30 halftime lead. The second half was closer, in part, because Mayen was available, and a threat.
Teddy Allen, benched as a coaches’ decision, was not available. It was one fewer weapon for Banton, whose 6-foot-9 frame and creativity make him a NBA prospect. But he’s struggled in the Big Ten with turnovers. In seven league games, Banton has 28 assists and 19 giveaways. He’s had nine turnovers in the past two games and, several times on Monday, he barreled into the lane to no avail.
Once, he turned down a pass to an open Kobe Webster to attempt a crossover layup. UM’s Marcus Carr stole the ball from Banton at the rim. At the end of the first half, Banton again appeared to turn down a screen designed for him to go toward the middle of the court, perhaps for a quick pass to Webster for a 3. Much like the start of the game, Banton went hard down the right wing, ignoring the corner shooter — in this case, Stevenson — only to be met 15 feet from the rim by a Gopher defender, who absorbed an offensive foul.
Stevenson committed five turnovers, although his most notable pile-drive resulted in a pass to himself in the form of a shot rocketing off the backboard. Nebraska coaches want Stevenson, a forward finding his stride after early-season struggles, attacking the basket aggressively, so a few turnovers may be baked into his scoring recipe.
It’s fairer to say Nebraska doesn’t want Thorbjarnarson among Minnesota’s trees, trying up-and-unders with four defenders around him. Hoiberg’s body slumped when Thorbjarnarson attempt at that, late in the second half, fell short.
There’s no blueprint for what COVID — and the Big Ten — is forcing Nebraska to do. NU played Saturday and Monday, and will again Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. That’s five games in eight days against teams that are better, more rested and perhaps more motivated than the Huskers are. Michigan State and Minnesota had lost three straight games when they played Nebraska. Wisconsin, Wednesday’s late-night foe, has lost three of five. Illinois — the Friday opponent — may have to win every remaining game to secure one of four NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds, since Ohio State and Michigan are generally viewed as possessing better No. 1 seed profiles.
Nebraska has less firepower than all of them. Especially if Allen isn’t available.
Hoiberg can only help the Huskers be their best selves. And that means improving on an assist-to-turnover ratio (.96) that ranks last in the Big Ten and 193rd nationally. No Hoiberg team — including last year’s NU team — has ever finished below 1.0.
“We’ve got to find a way to fix it,” Hoiberg said. “That, to me, is as important as anything. Because when we share the ball and move it, we generally have good possessions.”
