Fred Hoiberg left looking for Huskers' defense in NU's loss to Creighton

“It goes from 10 to 20 to 25, and then it’s over,” Hoiberg said, adding CU “crushed” Nebraska during the game-defining run.

The problems, at least on defense, started with Nebraska’s inability to slow down Creighton’s pace-and-space attack, particularly after turnovers. Creighton both sprints and spreads out with precision, and NU, decent in the first half at finding shooters, didn’t in the second half as the Jays shot 60.5% from the floor over the final 20 minutes.

“Transition is where it started,” Hoiberg said. “I told our team before the game ‘If we don’t get back in transition, we might as well stay on the bus, it’s going to be a long night.’ That’s what they do.”

Nebraska’s offense — more of a midsize SUV than a sports car — committed 25 turnovers of just about every kind.

Three on foul-line spin moves that turned into Creighton pickpockets. One on a travel by Yvan Ouedraogo to the hoop. Wayward passes out of bounds. Bold-but-fruitless takes to the hoop. As efficient as NU was in making 11 of 26 3-pointers, other possessions became a lesson in life when the opponent’s defense is too quick and smart to allow some of stuff Nebraska got away with in its three wins.