Fred Hoiberg left looking for Huskers' defense in NU's loss to Creighton

Fred Hoiberg spread his arms wide, palms up, and looked to the heavens.
The Nebraska men’s basketball coach wasn’t looking for rain, though it would come, in the form of Creighton pouring in buckets. He was looking for his team's defense.
And, for 20 minutes Friday night, NU provided it — especially when it came to clearing the defensive glass. No. 8 Creighton has a sports car of offense — agile, elite at acceleration and full of good handling — so NU wasn’t going to slow it down completely. Still, the Huskers trailed by just four as they jogged off the CHI Health Center floor at halftime.
“A pretty damn good half,” Hoiberg said after NU’s 98-74 loss.
But when CU guard Mitch Ballock made a wide-open corner 3-pointer, and no Husker covered him, that’s when Hoiberg considered the fates. Creighton led 58-51 at that moment.
Not even seven minutes later, it was a 25-point lead. Hoiberg had burned a timeout. He’d watched Jays freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner — four games into his career — go for 13 points and eight rebounds and dominate NU’s posts. He’d watched Christian Bishop hit a windmill dunk as CU rattled off 15 straight points in the midst of 30-7 run. Perhaps he heard a player on Creighton’s bench say “wheeee!” as a Jay 3-pointer floated in the air.
“It goes from 10 to 20 to 25, and then it’s over,” Hoiberg said, adding CU “crushed” Nebraska during the game-defining run.
The problems, at least on defense, started with Nebraska’s inability to slow down Creighton’s pace-and-space attack, particularly after turnovers. Creighton both sprints and spreads out with precision, and NU, decent in the first half at finding shooters, didn’t in the second half as the Jays shot 60.5% from the floor over the final 20 minutes.
“Transition is where it started,” Hoiberg said. “I told our team before the game ‘If we don’t get back in transition, we might as well stay on the bus, it’s going to be a long night.’ That’s what they do.”
Nebraska’s offense — more of a midsize SUV than a sports car — committed 25 turnovers of just about every kind.
Three on foul-line spin moves that turned into Creighton pickpockets. One on a travel by Yvan Ouedraogo to the hoop. Wayward passes out of bounds. Bold-but-fruitless takes to the hoop. As efficient as NU was in making 11 of 26 3-pointers, other possessions became a lesson in life when the opponent’s defense is too quick and smart to allow some of stuff Nebraska got away with in its three wins.
Thing is, the Huskers worked for two days on avoiding turnovers. Hoiberg has a “three simple plays” drill he likes to run, which is when a player comes to a closed lane, he comes to a jump stop and passes the ball. Early in the season, against lesser teams, this movement was a marker of NU’s offense, Hoiberg said.
On Friday — much like the Wednesday night loss to Georgia Tech — Nebraska stopped moving the ball to Hoiberg’s liking. All five starters had at least three turnovers. NU turned the ball over on 32% of its possessions.
“It’s things you do in elementary school,” Hoiberg said. “I’m just trying to get our guys to understand that, if we make simple plays, we’ve got enough players out there, and weapons, that can knock down shots and start a chain reaction, and attack a long (defensive) closeout. We had some good possessions of in the first half, but we tried to get into those small spaces.”
Teddy Allen led NU with 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting. Trey McGowens, after a quiet first half, finished with 15 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts. Post play was a problem, as Lat Mayen and Yvan Ouedraogo, in 37 combined minutes, teamed up for six points, eight rebounds and four turnovers. They struggled to handle Kalkbrenner, a 7-footer, or Bishop, who had ten points in just 13 foul-limited minutes.
Hoiberg and senior guard Thor Thorbjarnarson — the only player made available by NU — agreed that the Huskers can take just as much out of a competitive first half, when Nebraska forced eight CU turnovers and answered any runs, as they will the second-half drubbing.
“Last time we were here, the game was over before the first media timeout,” Hoiberg said, noting Nebraska was down just two possessions to a Creighton team coming off a 73-72 loss to Kansas.
“You’re probably going to compare it to last year’s team,” said Thobjarnarson, who had eight points and six rebounds and noted the big run in the second half. “But this team is different. This was a learning experience. Creighton is the top-ten team this year. They’re No. 8 and they’re there for a reason. They made every shot and they did good. But I feel still really good about this team.”
Nebraska now technically has ten days off before the start of Big Ten play, although, if it wants, it could schedule one more non-conference game. Hoiberg said the team had to take off a mandatory three days, but he was excited to get on the practice floor and work. He expected his team would, as well.
“I still feel great about our future,” Hoiberg said. “I feel good about a lot of the pieces on our roster and I feel great about our recruiting class. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to continue to work and get better. We have nine new faces on this team — that’s not an excuse, that’s reality — but we’re going to get better.”
