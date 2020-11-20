Fred Hoiberg, Matt Abdelmassih believe Nebraska can attract the 'best players in the world'

But the Huskers want to blend that with high school and junior college signees from the U.S. and abroad. Of course that plan included five-star Bryce McGowens, the younger brother of current Husker (and Pittsburgh transfer) guard Trey McGowens. Bryce is a surefire NBA prospect, a potential one- or two-and-done player who alters the “trajectory” of Husker basketball.

Breidenbach, meanwhile, is scratching the surface of his potential, Hoiberg and Abdelmassih said.

The same is likely true of 2020 high school signees Elijah Wood and Eduardo Andre, and 2019 signee Yvan Ouedraogo, who made strides as a 17-year-old true freshman. He lost significant weight over the summer and now figures to have an even larger role within the team.

Blend players like that with transfers like Kobe Webster, Trey McGowens, Shamiel Stevenson, Derrick Walker, Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen — all of whom have been in college for multiple years — and the roster vision fills out. Nebraska is just trying to build, Abdelmassih said, the best roster, Nos. 1 to 13, it can.