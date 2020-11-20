Fred Hoiberg, Matt Abdelmassih believe Nebraska can attract the 'best players in the world'

LINCOLN — Before Fred Hoiberg coached a game at Nebraska, he and his top recruiter Matt Abdelmassih stood in a gym in Charlottesville, Virginia. They were there to scout high school players at a camp.
Abdelmassih asked Hoiberg to scan the court and guess which player Abdelmassih liked the most.
Is it the guy in the goggles? Hoiberg asked.
Yes, Abdelmassih said. Watch him play.
Wilhelm Breidenbach, the top-100 recruit who signed with NU last week, “blew me away with his skill set,” Hoiberg said. Down to the granular of passing as well with his left hand as his dominant right hard. A 6-foot-10 guy who can do that — plus “pop to the top of the floor and knock down shots at a high level” — is the kind of player who fits Hoiberg’s vision and Nebraska’s style.
The successful pursuit of Breidenbach also underlines that the Huskers will aggressively recruit the high school market when it fits their needs.
“We’ve done a great job of establishing relationships with high school kids and evaluating who fits well and can thrive in our system,” Abdelmassih said earlier this week.
Hoiberg and Abdelmassih have long been known for creating a destination for transfers, and the future arc of college basketball — in which immediate eligibility could be granted on first-time transfers — bends toward Nebraska’s vision. Abdelmassih compares the transfer portal to NBA free agency, where teams break through and build championship-worthy rosters.
But the Huskers want to blend that with high school and junior college signees from the U.S. and abroad. Of course that plan included five-star Bryce McGowens, the younger brother of current Husker (and Pittsburgh transfer) guard Trey McGowens. Bryce is a surefire NBA prospect, a potential one- or two-and-done player who alters the “trajectory” of Husker basketball.
Breidenbach, meanwhile, is scratching the surface of his potential, Hoiberg and Abdelmassih said.
The same is likely true of 2020 high school signees Elijah Wood and Eduardo Andre, and 2019 signee Yvan Ouedraogo, who made strides as a 17-year-old true freshman. He lost significant weight over the summer and now figures to have an even larger role within the team.
Blend players like that with transfers like Kobe Webster, Trey McGowens, Shamiel Stevenson, Derrick Walker, Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen — all of whom have been in college for multiple years — and the roster vision fills out. Nebraska is just trying to build, Abdelmassih said, the best roster, Nos. 1 to 13, it can.
“We feel like we’re a destination to attract the best players in the country, the best players in the world, no matter where they’re coming, no matter what route they take,” Abdelmassih said. “We certainly take kids who have interesting paths to get here, and we’re never going to shy away from continuing to add talent no matter what route they get to Nebraska.”
Including through Ranger College in Texas, 100 miles west of Fort Worth along Interstate 20. That’s where Nebraska found 3-point shooter Keisei Tominaga, a Japanese star with a trait Hoiberg loves most in his offense.
That unique recruiting journey — Tominaga will become NU’s first player from Japan when he arrives next year — initially included a language barrier.
“Did not speak a lick of English,” Abdelmassih said of his early calls with Tominaga, who had to converse through a translator. “His English has really improved drastically where, I FaceTime with him a lot, and he can have a decent conversation with you.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.