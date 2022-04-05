Fred Hoiberg: New assistant Adam Howard can help Nebraska 'all across the board'

LINCOLN — Adam Howard was the first name on Fred Hoiberg’s list. The first call.

Howard answered, and donning a fresh black polo featuring the red block “N,” he was introduced Tuesday as Nebraska’s newest assistant coach.

“Nebraska I think speaks for itself,” said Howard, previously an assistant at South Alabama. “The opportunity to be at a place like Nebraska, where you have a national brand and unbelievable fanbase — and then to work alongside someone like Fred Hoiberg — it was an opportunity I was hoping for, looking for and excited about.”

Howard met Hoiberg a few years earlier, when the Husker coach flew Howard in during the preseason to give a presentation on his matchup zone defense. Hoiberg’s staff peppered Howard with questions. He answered all of them.

The coaches reunited on Dec. 30, when Hoiberg watched South Alabama play his son, Jack, at UT-Arlington. Hoiberg said he had a “great conversation” with Howard, and “In the back of my mind, if I had a staff position open up, (I thought) that he would be a guy that would be at the top of the list.”

Hoiberg feels even better about the hire now that it’s finalized. He’s impressed by Howard’s recruiting connections, both in the transfer portal and with prep players. He liked the way Howard worked with players during skill development sessions on Tuesday morning. And he has “no concerns” with Howard’s past, which includes an NCAA investigation into academic fraud and illegal payments at Southern Miss during Howard’s tenure as an assistant under Donnie Tyndall (2012-2014).

The Golden Eagles vacated all 56 wins from those seasons. Tyndall was fired at Tennessee and hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty. Howard, who followed Tyndall to Knoxville, left Tennessee due to personal reasons and was out of coaching for two seasons.

Hoiberg said that Howard went through a background check — including an NCAA background check — before the hire. Hoiberg also pointed out that Jeremy McClain, a former associate athletic director (now Athletic Director) at Southern Miss, was on staff with Troy’s athletic department when the Trojans hired Howard in his first job since the investigation. And “there were no issues from administration or from our compliance office,” Hoiberg said.

Howard said the investigation and resulting fallout taught him to value relationships. Nebraska is the third school that’s hired him since he left Tennessee, and Howard counts his connections as the main reason.

He played for NU assistant Armon Gates when Gates was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky. He’s known assistant Nate Loenser for a long time, too, and he maintained his relationship with Hoiberg well enough to join NU's staff.

“The relationships that you take away from everywhere you are is what allows you to have your next opportunities moving forward,” Howard said.

With Howard in tow, Hoiberg has a new list. What needs done in order to turn the Huskers, 24-67 through his first three seasons, into winners?

Defense? That’s Howard’s specialty. His zone, when played properly, keeps opponents away from the rim and his players out of foul trouble.

Talent? Howard is already opening doors. Hoiberg said his new assistant will be able to bring “very high-level players” to campus.

Most importantly, Howard can do both. Hoiberg used the phrase “well rounded” three times when describing Howard Tuesday and once more in the statement announcing Howard’s hire.

The Huskers wanted a coach who could elevate the program in all facets. In Howard, they think they’ve found one.

“I'm very excited about what he brings to this program as far as being a well rounded guy that can help us all over,” Hoiberg said. “He's not just going to do one area. He's going to be a guy that helps us all across the board.”

Howard's defense

Howard’s zone is, in Hoiberg’s words, “complicated.” Hard to install unless you know it. That’s why they’re excited to have Howard teach it.

Hoiberg experimented with more zone at the end of last season, and he liked what he saw. He felt NU was keeping teams off balance. Howard plans to do the same.

Sometimes that will mean zone defense, other times it’ll mean man. Maybe even full-court pressure.

“It all comes down to what coach is comfortable with, what's best for our players, and what gives us the best chance to win,” Howard said.

Walker and Keita sharing the floor

Hoiberg mentioned that Walker and incoming center Blaise Keita could share the floor in certain lineups next season. Because the Huskers “really struggled” with rebounding last season, Hoiberg began playing Walker and Eduardo Andre together.

He likes how those combos worked, and though he prefers to play at least four shooters, Hoiberg believes Walker is a good enough playmaker and passer to mitigate the spacing issues.

“I think you can get away with running some actions on that end of the floor," Hoiberg said, "and then rebounding and physicality is going to help in a big way, certainly, when you have those two guys on the floor together.”

Keeping recruits

Hoiberg flew to California to meet with Ramel Lloyd and Kansas to meet with Blaise Keita. Retaining their commitment became a crucial offseason goal after NU parted ways with former assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited both.

Hoiberg said he felt that Keita and Lloyd were both “on the same page” as him when he visited, but he’s glad he went. NU is “very excited” about what each can do in Lincoln next season.

“I think it was important for the family and the kid to hear that we continue to have the same vision for them,” Hoiberg said .

Hoiberg praises Griesel

Hoiberg believes North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel can play “all over the floor” next season. At 6 foot 6, Griesel can defend a variety of positions. And that size, combined with his on-ball skill, makes Hoiberg believe that he can produce triple doubles.

Beyond that, Griesel grew up a Nebraska fan. The Lincoln East grad grew up watching Husker hoops, which means he understands how badly the city misses rooting for a winner.

“I'm really excited about Sam's future with us,” Hoiberg said. “He cares obviously very deeply for this program, being a local kid and somebody that wants to see success. To take this place to where it's never been before, I think that'd be pretty special for a local kid like Sam.”

Breidenbach update

Freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach is doing “great” while rehabbing his injured knee.

Hoiberg says the big man has added 15 pounds in the weight room and has begun shooting.

The Huskers hope to have him back “in the next couple of months.”

Decisions still coming

Hoiberg said Trey McGowens’ and Lat Mayen’s decisions about their futures are “coming.” Nothing final yet, but Nebraska has kept in touch.

“We should know a lot more about those two guys in the next couple weeks,” Hoiberg said.

