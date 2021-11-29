Fred Hoiberg says Trey McGowens still expected to be out for weeks

» Hoiberg anticipates that his son Sam will redshirt this season, which means that he will not play against outside competition. Hoiberg thinks that “a couple” other players will join Sam, but he hasn’t finalized those decisions yet.

» Lat Mayen is shooting just 29.6% from the field and 25% from 3-point range through six games. But Hoiberg trusts that Mayen’s shooting touch will return.

Hoiberg said Mayen missed substantial practice time during the offseason with back spasms and sat out with a sprained ankle during the preseason, which could be affecting his rhythm. But just like Keisei Tominaga, who snapped a shooting slump with 23 points on Saturday, Hoiberg believes that Mayen’s shooting renaissance is coming.

“It’s just a matter of time before he gets going,” Hoiberg said. “It’s coming. I know that. I’ve seen the way he’s shooting the ball.”

» Hoiberg was almost a Husker legend. Back in his high school days, Nebraska coach Danny Nee visited his home to convince the sharpshooting Hoiberg to move to Lincoln.