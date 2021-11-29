Fred Hoiberg says Trey McGowens still expected to be out for weeks

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg told "Sports Nightly" on Monday that the time table on Trey McGowens’ recovery has not changed.
McGowens broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot on Nov. 16 against Creighton and was expected to miss six to eight weeks after having surgery the next day.
Hoiberg said McGowens will have an X-ray to see how the foot is healing next week, but the Huskers coach doesn’t anticipate an accelerated comeback.
"We're not going to rush him,” Hoiberg said. “His future is too important."
» Hoiberg confirmed that Nebraska will play in the ESPN Events Invitational next season in Orlando. Other participants will include Memphis, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Stanford and Siena.
The Huskers are still looking for a multiteam event in 2023, but Hoiberg believes that they will find one.
“Tournament play is great early in the season,” Hoiberg said. “... It helps prepare for you for what’s to come later on down the road — the conference tournament and then hopefully playing beyond that in the NCAA tournament.”
» Hoiberg anticipates that his son Sam will redshirt this season, which means that he will not play against outside competition. Hoiberg thinks that “a couple” other players will join Sam, but he hasn’t finalized those decisions yet.
» Lat Mayen is shooting just 29.6% from the field and 25% from 3-point range through six games. But Hoiberg trusts that Mayen’s shooting touch will return.
Hoiberg said Mayen missed substantial practice time during the offseason with back spasms and sat out with a sprained ankle during the preseason, which could be affecting his rhythm. But just like Keisei Tominaga, who snapped a shooting slump with 23 points on Saturday, Hoiberg believes that Mayen’s shooting renaissance is coming.
“It’s just a matter of time before he gets going,” Hoiberg said. “It’s coming. I know that. I’ve seen the way he’s shooting the ball.”
» Hoiberg was almost a Husker legend. Back in his high school days, Nebraska coach Danny Nee visited his home to convince the sharpshooting Hoiberg to move to Lincoln.
Hoiberg said he talked to Tom Osborne about playing football, too, “just because of how passionate of a fan I was of Nebraska football,” but he chose to stay in Ames and play basketball at Iowa State.