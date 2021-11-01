Fred Hoiberg sticks with his five-out spread offense from Iowa State

>> Hoiberg trusts point guard Alonzo Verge enough to let him call plays during games. Against Colorado, for example, Verge called the play that resulted in Bryce McGowens’ first basket and another that resulted in a C.J. Wilcher 3-pointer.

“His feel at the point guard spot is so important,” Hoiberg said. “If you can have a floor general out there where I’m not calling every play, it makes life a lot easier.”

>> Nebraska player development director Buzzy Caruthers told Eduardo Andre “good minutes” before Andre left the court at halftime of Nebraska-Colorado. But Andre was fixated on two turnovers he committed during his five-minute stint.

Hoiberg broke down both turnovers Monday night. The first turnover resulted from Andre trying to dribble right through his defender instead of jump stopping and passing. The second came when Andre threw an off-balance pass across the court, Both, in Hoiberg’s mind, were symptoms of thinking too fast.

“”He just got a little quick with the ball,” Hoiberg said. “But he’s making big strides. He’s working every day with coach (Nate) Loenser, and he’s got great size and athleticism. He’s got to play a big part in our team if we want to have success this year.”