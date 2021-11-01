Fred Hoiberg sticks with his five-out spread offense from Iowa State

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg needed a year to figure out his offensive identity.
When Hoiberg started at Iowa State, he told "Sports Nightly" on Monday, he ran a traditional offense — more half-court sets, less player improvisation.
But when Royce Young, a 6-foot-8, 270-pound “freight train” with unique passing abilities, joined the team, Hoiberg simplified his approach. The Cyclones deployed four shooters around Young and let the future first-round draft pick dissect the defense. And after finishing 16-16 his first season, Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16 with its new offense.
Ten years later, Hoiberg still employs his five-out spread attack. He believes that he can never roster too many shooters. And even if a player can’t shoot, Hoiberg’s offense provides the space non-shooters need to cut to the basket, particularly if Hoiberg has a stretch big who can pull rim protectors toward the perimeter.
Hoiberg’s philosophy worked at Iowa State, which became a perennial Big 12 contender under his guidance. Now he’s trying to repeat the cycle at Nebraska.
“I think the biggest thing that you look for is how you can put your players in a position of success,” he said. “That’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Other notes from the show:
>> Hoiberg trusts point guard Alonzo Verge enough to let him call plays during games. Against Colorado, for example, Verge called the play that resulted in Bryce McGowens’ first basket and another that resulted in a C.J. Wilcher 3-pointer.
“His feel at the point guard spot is so important,” Hoiberg said. “If you can have a floor general out there where I’m not calling every play, it makes life a lot easier.”
>> Nebraska player development director Buzzy Caruthers told Eduardo Andre “good minutes” before Andre left the court at halftime of Nebraska-Colorado. But Andre was fixated on two turnovers he committed during his five-minute stint.
Hoiberg broke down both turnovers Monday night. The first turnover resulted from Andre trying to dribble right through his defender instead of jump stopping and passing. The second came when Andre threw an off-balance pass across the court, Both, in Hoiberg’s mind, were symptoms of thinking too fast.
“”He just got a little quick with the ball,” Hoiberg said. “But he’s making big strides. He’s working every day with coach (Nate) Loenser, and he’s got great size and athleticism. He’s got to play a big part in our team if we want to have success this year.”
>> The first player Hoiberg wants Nebraska to look for in transition is Keisei Tominaga. The Japanese sharpshooter took four 3-pointers in each of Nebraska’s exhibitions, but Hoiberg thinks that he could’ve taken more. And the more the Huskers find Tominaga, the more opposing defenses will have to plan around him.
“I know from experience,” Hoiberg said. “When you have a guy that can shoot like that, you’re always talking about him first in the game plan. … When you’ve got a guy like Keisei that stretches (the floor) like that, it’s just a game-changer.”
>> Hoiberg recalled a high school playoff game when asked about his best-ever shooting performance. He scored 51 points. Every shot felt good, and Hoiberg led his team to the state tournament.
One of the stars on the opposing team? Former MLB third baseman Casey Blake.