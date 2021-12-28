Fred Hoiberg talks Nebraska's conditioning, Trey McGowens and more

LINCOLN — Upon its return from a holiday break, the Nebraska men’s basketball team ran. And ran. And ran.

“Almost to the point where they’re keeling over there,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his weekly radio show Tuesday night. The Huskers (6-7) began preparation for a brutish Big Ten schedule with two days of conditioning work — necessary, Hoiberg said, to get one’s stamina and “wind” back after a lengthy break.

“It’s always going to be a little sloppy,” Hoiberg said. Nebraska spent two hours and 45 minutes on the basketball floor Tuesday, Hoiberg said, before strength coach Kurt Joseph spent 90 minutes working the players through more conditioning drills.

Nebraska won’t play until Sunday night against Ohio State, which itself hasn’t played in nearly three weeks due to a COVID shutdown. NU went through its own monthlong COVID pause last season but has not had an outbreak so far in the 2021-2022 season. CDC guideline changes in how long an asymptomatic player has to sit out after testing positive may help reduce the number of canceled games, Hoiberg intimated.