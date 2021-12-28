Fred Hoiberg talks Nebraska's conditioning, Trey McGowens and more

LINCOLN — Upon its return from a holiday break, the Nebraska men’s basketball team ran. And ran. And ran.
“Almost to the point where they’re keeling over there,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his weekly radio show Tuesday night. The Huskers (6-7) began preparation for a brutish Big Ten schedule with two days of conditioning work — necessary, Hoiberg said, to get one’s stamina and “wind” back after a lengthy break.
“It’s always going to be a little sloppy,” Hoiberg said. Nebraska spent two hours and 45 minutes on the basketball floor Tuesday, Hoiberg said, before strength coach Kurt Joseph spent 90 minutes working the players through more conditioning drills.
Nebraska won’t play until Sunday night against Ohio State, which itself hasn’t played in nearly three weeks due to a COVID shutdown. NU went through its own monthlong COVID pause last season but has not had an outbreak so far in the 2021-2022 season. CDC guideline changes in how long an asymptomatic player has to sit out after testing positive may help reduce the number of canceled games, Hoiberg intimated.
The Big Ten also on Tuesday altered its policy mandating a forfeit if one of the teams in a league game cannot participate due to not having seven available players and one available coach. The league will now allow games to be rescheduled, or ruled a no contest if a game can’t be rescheduled.
Other notes from Hoiberg’s radio chat:
» Guard Trey McGowens out for more than a month with a foot injury, remains on track, Hoiberg said, to return this season. McGowens will get tests on his foot Thursday — Hoiberg expects positive results — that clear the way for him to remove the boot on his foot and start running.
» Forward Wilhelm Breidenbach had knee surgery last week and will return at the start of next season, Hoiberg said.
» Denim Dawson, a 2022 class signee, will enroll early and start practicing with the team Wednesday, Hoiberg said, after passing a physical. A 6-foot-5 wing from Southern California Academy, Dawson will be eligible to play next season.
» Halfway through the show, Hoiberg fielded a call from a fan who criticized Hoiberg’s coaching and the team’s effort during lopsided losses to Michigan and Auburn in Atlanta. Hoiberg explained the effort against the Wolverines and Tigers were shaped in part by a flu infection that went through the team — which limited practice before those games — but agreed that NU could have played better in both.
“The effort was absolutely embarrassing,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to learn from that, you’ve got to get better from it.”
The 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team
C.J. Wilcher
Alonzo Verge Jr.
Trey McGowens
Quaran McPherson
Jackson Cronin
Bryce McGowens
Kobe Webster
Lat Mayen
Sam Hoiberg
Derrick Walker
Trevor Lakes
Chris McGraw
Jace Piatkowski
Keon Edwards
Keisei Tominaga
Wilhelm Breidenbach
Oleg Kojenets
Eduardo Andre
