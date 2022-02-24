Fred Hoiberg to return as Nebraska men's basketball coach — with a reduced buyout

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg will get a fourth season as Nebraska men's basketball coach.

Hoiberg's boss, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, made the announcement Thursday night during his monthly radio show. Alberts said he’s been meeting weekly with Hoiberg like he did with Nebraska coach Scott Frost. And after three straight 20-loss seasons, Hoiberg pitched a plan that proved to Alberts that Hoiberg is prepared to “reorient” NU’s basketball program.

“Clearly, we need to do some things differently,” Alberts said. “Fred's committed to doing that, and I'm committed to working with him to try to exact the kind of change that we need to be successful in the Big Ten.”

Hoiberg’s plan includes similar contract concessions that Frost agreed to last November in his own situation. Hoiberg’s salary will be reduced from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. NU canceled one of the two $500,000 stay bonuses Hoiberg was scheduled to get after the 2024 and 2025 season. The buyout on his contract has been reduced to $11 million. Because of a one-year contract extension Hoiberg signed just months after his first season and months into the COVID pandemic, NU would have owed him $18.5 million had he been fired after this season.

The similarities to Frost’s restructuring are no accident. Alberts said football has “tangible momentum” after an offseason where Frost showed a “willingness to change.” Alberts sees the same willingness in Hoiberg, whom he expects to address other basketball changes on his own.

“Growth happens when we look inwardly and we look at change and we make adjustments,” Alberts said. “I believe in Fred and (I’m) looking forward to the changes that he makes. Those changes will be his to make, and they'll be on his timeline.”

Hoiberg said in a statement that he appreciates the confidence Alberts has shown in him and that Lincoln has always been “special” to him and his family. And while “our results have not been what anyone would have ever hoped,” he said, “I am more committed to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska.”

Success has been fleeting during Hoiberg’s first three seasons. The Huskers are 6-49 in conference play, 7-57 against high majors and 1-30 on the road under Hoiberg. They’ve lost 16 games by 20-plus points, including seven this season (more than either of the first two).

Those numbers came under difficult circumstances. Hoiberg’s staff built most of its first roster in one month. Only one player — Thorir Thorbjarnarson — returned from the previous team. Hoiberg said in October that he started “from the ground up” at Nebraska.

Hoiberg thought his second roster was turning a corner when the program was forced to quarantine for a month due to COVID-19 cases on the roster. Nebraska played its final 14 regular-season games in 29 days. It finished 3-11 during that stretch.

The Huskers entered 2021-22 with heightened expectations thanks to the best-rated recruiting class in school history. But Trey McGowens, the Huskers’ best defender, missed 15 games after breaking his foot on Nov. 16 against Creighton. And Wilhelm Breidenbach, a four-star freshman, suffered a season-ending leg injury against Michigan.

Hoiberg has said the injuries don’t excuse Nebraska’s porous record, but Alberts sees the context as enough reason to reserve judgment on Hoiberg’s tenure for another year — provided the Huskers change.

“I want to be very clear,” Alberts said. “I am not naïve to the fact that we’ve had three straight 20-loss seasons. That’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable not only in my eyes, it’s unacceptable in Fred’s eyes.

The fix, Alberts said, begins with changing Nebraska’s basketball ethos. Alberts praised NU’s women’s team for their “tough, gritty,” identity, their unselfish nature and their fundamental discipline.

“That’s Nebraskans,” Alberts said. “That's what our alumni are all about. And so of course, I also believe that if those attributes are present, you're gonna win more than you're gonna lose.”

That’s especially true in the Big Ten, where the Alberts said teams can’t win without strong defense, rebounding and unselfish play (for the record, Nebraska ranks 12th or worse among Big Ten teams in defensive efficiency, defensive rebound rate and assist rate).

“I’m not a basketball expert,” Alberts said, but he’d like to see Nebraska exhibit more of those traits. And he’d like to give Hoiberg another chance to implement those changes.

Alberts wants to be careful. Husker football hasn’t won a game since Frost hired five new coaches and added double-digit transfers. But thanks in part to his guidance, he thinks that program is trending upward.

Now he’s extended Hoiberg the same chance. If NU’s problems persist, Alberts will revisit this decision. But he believes Hoiberg, like Frost, can manufacture the momentum Nebraska needs with the right support.

“Ultimately, our coaches will be successful or they won’t,” Alberts said. “We’ll have accountability and discipline in our department as well. But we’ll start at the top with administration (and )our executive team, and hopefully that will permeate through all of our programs and our coaches.”

