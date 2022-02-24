Fred Hoiberg to return as Nebraska men's basketball coach

Fred Hoiberg will return as Nebraska men's basketball coach next season.

Trev Alberts announced Thursday on the radio that Hoiberg’s job is safe despite a third straight 20-loss season.

“Over the past few weeks, I have had several productive meetings with coach Hoiberg, and we agree the results of our team are not acceptable. No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg. I have known Fred for a long time and watched him build and lead successful teams. Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program. Additionally, Fred has agreed to restructure his contract to help us make the changes that are necessary to reorient our program. I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball,” Alberts said in a press release.

Alberts and Hoiberg met Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for the future, including Hoiberg reducing his salary to $3.25 million and reducing his buyout to $11 million.

"I am excited to continue to lead the Husker program. This has always been a special place to me and my family, and we have grown to love the Lincoln community in our time here. I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts and University leadership has shown in me. Our results on the court have not been what anyone would have hoped, but I am more committed than ever to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska,” Hoiberg said in a press release.

Nebraska has struggled under Hoiberg since the Huskers hired him in 2019. They’re 6-49 in conference play, 7-57 against high majors and 1-30 on the road. They’ve lost 16 games by 20-plus points, including seven this season.

Those numbers came under difficult circumstances. Hoiberg’s staff built most of its first roster in one month. Only one player — Thorir Thorbjarnarson — returned from the previous team. Hoiberg said in October that he started “from the ground up” at Nebraska.

Hoiberg thought his second roster was turning a corner when the program was forced to quarantine for a month due to COVID-19 cases on the roster. Nebraska played its final 14 regular-season games in 29 days. It finished 3-11 during that stretch.

The Huskers entered 2021-22 with heightened expectations thanks to the best-rated recruiting class in school history. But Trey McGowens, the Huskers’ best defender and communicator, missed 15 games after breaking his foot on Nov. 16 against Creighton. And Wilhelm Breidenbach, a four-star freshman, suffered a season-ending leg injury against Michigan.

Hoiberg has said the injuries don’t excuse Nebraska’s porous record, but Alberts sees the context as enough reason to reserve judgment on Hoiberg’s tenure for another year. Firing the Huskers’ coach would have triggered an $18.5 million buyout this season. The buyout decreases to $15 million next season.

Nebraska hosts No. 25 Iowa on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

